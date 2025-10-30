Federal prosecutors investigate BLM leaders over alleged misuse of $90M+ in donations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether senior leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization defrauded donors who contributed tens of millions of dollars during the 2020 protests, two sources familiar with the probe tell Fox News.

The Associated Press first reported that the Justice Department’s ongoing inquiry is focused on the foundation’s handling of donations collected in the wake of the George Floyd killing, when the group saw a surge of more than $90 million in contributions.

The probe is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, sources said.

Investigators have issued subpoenas and executed at least one search warrant in recent weeks as they examine whether foundation leaders or related organizations improperly managed charitable funds.

The scope of the probe remains unclear, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The Department of Justice declined to comment. Fox News has reached out to Black Lives Matter.

According to The AP, the investigation began during the Biden administration but has received renewed attention under the Trump administration. The AP also reported that the inquiry extends to other Black-led advocacy groups that gained prominence during the 2020 nationwide demonstrations.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation said in a statement to AP that it "is not a target of any federal criminal investigation" and remains committed to transparency and accountability.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.