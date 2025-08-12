When the left made him angry, MAGA Hulk was born

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Davis, widely known as the "MAGA Hulk," said he experienced a powerful transformation before becoming a contributor for Turning Point USA.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital at the Student Action Summit hosted by TPUSA in Tampa, Florida, Davis shared how he became a vocal force in the conservative movement.

Davis shared that around 2017-2018, he had a political awakening. "I finally woke up and realized that I am the very problem that I have been fighting against."

"I'm fighting against racism, and I'm the racist," he said. "Well, I guess I'm fighting against myself. So, I have to make a 180-degree turn, and I thank the conservative movement for standing up and being such a loud voice and planting a seed within me so that I can grow, flourish and go out there and plant seeds."

HOW A TRUMP RALLY TURNED THIS FORMER COP INTO A CONSERVATIVE YOUTUBE STAR

Despite his evolution, Davis says the MAGA Hulk persona isn’t going anywhere.

"It's timeless, you know, it's one of those things that, what's wrong with standing for Americanism? What's wrong with making America great again? So, I think it's a timeless thing. I will always be the MAGA Hulk."

Since then, Davis has gone to high school and college campuses to advocate for conservative values.

"I'm not going back to the Democrat plantation. I am a free-thinking individual, I'm a free man, and I'm going to use my mind and my intellect to better the plight of the Black community as well as all of America," he said.

Davis now advocates what he calls "American exceptionalism to the max." He believes this mindset is especially crucial for uplifting the Black community — one he says has been repeatedly misled and manipulated by the Democratic Party.



"What it is that they try to do every two to four years, use us for their purposes. They spread all the manipulation, all the lies, all the deceit, promises, all these different things," Davis said.

Davis also shared he wants to see more opportunities for his community rather than handouts.

"I don't even want to be promised different welfare programs. I want to be promised work. I want the Black community to be promised work so we can go out there and make a change for ourselves. It's not about entitlement programs and all these certain things. It's doing something, making ourselves useful," he said.

Davis said, "When it comes to the Black community, I see us realizing that we don't need the entitlement programs. We don't all the things from big daddy government. We're gonna go out there and do [it] for ourselves."

NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED DETAILS HOW DEMOCRATS LOST THE NON-WHITE VOTERS OBAMA GAINED

According to Davis, one key issue has particularly struck a nerve with the Black community.

"I think the biggest thing that's really been waking up the Black community is the illegal alien situation where the government's catering. Actually, I'll say the Democrat Party's catered to the illegal aliens as opposed to the Black, or, not even just the Black man, to the American. And I think that due to this, we're waking up. We are seeing that the left has nothing to offer the Black community, has nothing to offer to the American people, so we are resonating with the right side of history, and we're going to continue on this trend for generations to come," he said.

And in true MAGA Hulk fashion, Davis shared a fun fact about his strength — that he could bench 500 pounds.

"It's definitely more than your typical liberal, I'll tell you that much."