Erika Kirk battles for cameras in courtroom while expanding TPUSA chapters in new state partnership

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk joined "The Story" on Wednesday to detail her fight to keep cameras in the courtroom for the trial of her husband's accused assassin.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of assassinating TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

Robinson’s defense team has repeatedly urged the court to limit media access inside the courtroom – a move Erika Kirk has forcefully opposed.

Kirk argues that cameras are essential in ensuring full transparency of the events that transpired Sept. 10 and preventing the spread of misinformation.

"I want there to be no hesitation in the understanding of what happened to my husband that day, she said. "I want there to always be full transparency."

Kirk said she wants "all facts on the table," allowing the public to see exactly what happened to Charlie on "full display."

She also reaffirmed her belief that Robinson is responsible for shooting and killing her husband.

Text messages between Robinson and his partner indicate he allegedly targeted Charlie Kirk because he "had enough of his hatred."

"There’s no ifs, ands or buts or confusion as to who did it and why," Erika Kirk said.

Kirk went on to tell Fox News about a new development in her effort to carry on her husband’s mission of promoting pro-America values to students.

The TPUSA CEO is partnering with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to expand Club America chapters and restore pro-America principles in Montana high schools.

The high school-based program has more than 1,200 chapters nationwide and involves more than 14,000 students, with a mission to "empower the patriotic leaders of tomorrow."

Kirk said she wants to show young people how to use their voices for political change.

"I want these students to understand that your voice is in that ballot box," Kirk explained. "It is not with a weapon, and it is not to murder people."

The widow said the Montana partnership will further Charlie’s goals of boosting student engagement and protecting free speech.

"He knew that Club America was the future," she said. "And anyone who's watching this right now, whether you are a parent, a student, I just wanna encourage you to get involved."

A July press release from TPUSA outlined Charlie’s goal of reaching 10,000 high school chapters within the next three to five years and Gov. Gianforte said he wants a Club America chapter in every Montana high school.

Kirk also teased more state partnerships with Nebraska and Indiana to further expand Club America chapters.

Kirk reiterated that engaging with students through programs like Club America helps ensure Charlie Kirk’s legacy lives on.

"Being around these students, getting to talk to them, getting to hear their stories about Charlie, getting to hear how they're inspired from Charlie, and what they are going to do personally to not only continue Charlie's legacy, but also their own, is extremely powerful and uplifting and very moving," she said.

"I actually love sharing that with my kids every single day when I hear the stories, I get to share them with my babies and say, this is how Daddy continues to live on forever."