Erika Kirk appears on Charlie’s show, gives emotional account of how podcast began

During Friday’s episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show," Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist, recounted how her mother once told her husband he would be his generation’s Rush Limbaugh.

Kirk appeared on the podcast to reflect on the show’s beginnings and its growing reach, speaking just over two weeks after her husband’s death. She recalled how her mother sensed his potential before the program gained national recognition.

"’You know what, honey?’ she said, ‘God has blessed you with an amazing voice. And you will be the Rush Limbaugh of your generation,’" her mother told Charlie in 2020, according to Erika.

She suggested her mother’s prediction was prophetic. Speaking to "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet, she said, "And two days later, you and him engaged in conversations about the show and about the podcast."

"To see ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ grow from that moment until now has been so humbling and beautiful. And he loved every single day. He read every email," Kirk said, adding that he saw the podcast crew as "an extended form of family."

Turning Point USA announced last week that it had unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and chair of the board of the organization — founded by her late husband more than a decade ago. She assumed the role after he was shot and killed during a rally at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech at her husband’s memorial service in Arizona on Sept. 21, where she publicly forgave 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing her husband.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him," Erika said. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."

On Friday’s podcast, Kirk also said there were no plans to wind down the program following her husband’s death.

"And so, what I’m getting at here is, ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ is not going anywhere. My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on. We will have rotating hosts, rotating casts, rotating people coming on."

"It is going to be continually the north star of the conservative movement, of the voice of the youth, of the voice of the base, and that will not end," she added.