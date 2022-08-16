'Epstein Chronicles' podcast host: Why does 'nobody' care about Jeffrey Epstein anymore?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bobby Capucci, host of "The Epstein Chronicles" podcast, questions why there appears to be little investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's political relationships on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

GHISLAINE MAXWELL, JEFFREY EPSTEIN COHORT, HIT WITH 20 YEARS FOR SEX-TRAFFICKING TEEN GIRLS

BOBBY CAPUCCI: Well, what I can tell you is all of the survivors who had access to his townhouse, all of them that had access to Palm Beach, they all said that there were surveillance rooms in those houses set up for that specific purpose - to take video of everybody who came in and to document it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP:

So we're talking about the people that actually lived through this telling us that and nobody cares. When The Daily Mail is leading the charge to go after somebody like Prince Andrew and not the Gray Lady or The Washington Post, that tells you everything you need to know about where the legacy media is at.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: