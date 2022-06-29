Epstein survivor condemns Ghislaine Maxwell's court apology: 'It felt very hollow'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein victim Annie Farmer condemned British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for her "hollow" apology made to victims in court.

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, aided convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his efforts to sexually abuse underaged girls by recruiting and grooming them.

Farmer, one among Epstein's victims, testified during Maxwell's trial, and broke her silence to share her thoughts on the trial and to react to the sentencing on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday.

"It was a very intense day emotionally, but it was also a tremendous relief to hear that sentence read and to know that she's going to be spending the majority of her life behind bars for the crimes she's committed," she said.

Farmer told host Gayle King that she delivered her victim impact statement to the judge in hopes that she would consider the "long-term impacts" of the sexual abuse crimes Epstein and Maxwell committed.

"I wanted her to understand that there's systemic effects of those [crimes], that it's not just about those individuals, but also about other loved ones and the pain and suffering that communities go through because of these crimes," she stressed.

Among the most haunting aspects of the trial, Farmer noted Maxwell's glaring lack of remorse for her wrongdoings, saying her ongoing deceit and the relentless efforts funneled into fighting for justice created a "black hole" for victims like herself.

Surprised that Maxwell spoke after her sentencing, Farmer reiterated the shock from others involved, especially upon hearing Maxwell's apology.

"I didn't think it was an apology. She didn't take any responsibility. She acknowledged that there was pain and suffering, but she did not take ownership of causing that pain and suffering, so it felt very hollow to me and the other women I spoke with afterward," she said.

Farmer, who took the stand and openly testified during the trial after previous accusers used pseudonyms, said she made several attempts to create eye contact with Maxwell during her impact statement, and said her offender continued to look away.