Emily Compagno: Biden's 'name-calling' shows he has no 'innovative ideas' for handling coronavirus

"The Five" co-host Emily Compagno claimed Friday that Joe Biden has turned to "name-calling" in his campaign for the presidency because "he doesn't have any innovative ideas of how to deal with a pandemic."

On Thursday, Biden vowed he would "do everything possible" to require Americans to wear face masks in public, a move that would mark a significant intervention by the federal government and could see considerable pushback from states.

Also Thursday, Biden compared Trump's response to the pandemic to that of "a child who can’t believe this has happened to him [with] all his whining and self-pity."

"The mask thing, the enforcement, to me, is the largest issue," said Compagno, a Fox News contributor. "How are you going to enforce that?

"I think Biden is coming out, ironically, he's sort of entering into that name-calling phase because he doesn't have any innovative ideas of how to deal with a pandemic.

“So, he’s sort of stooping to that level that he always vilified the president for," she added, "which is name-calling, not being fit for the job, but that’s all we’re seeing from him, and it's not a substantive strategy and I know it's not going to win over any type of independent voters or moderates or any of those millions of people ... that are affected by this."

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump trailing Biden by nine points among registered voters in the president's adopted home state of Florida. Polls of registered voters in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas show those states to be toss-ups between the incumbent and the former vice president.

All four states voted for Trump in 2016.