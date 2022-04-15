Clay Travis on liberals' meltdown over Elon Musk: 'Think about how crazy this is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"OutKick" Founder Clay Travis told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that liberals are melting down over Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter because the billionaire entrepreneur is trying to produce "content-neutral policies."

CLAY TRAVIS: The reason why there is a meltdown and this is very important, is because what Elon musk is trying to do is produce content-neutral policies. The sitting President of the United States is banned while the Ayatollah of Iran is able to use the platform. So that you don’t have a situation where the Babylon Bee, a satire site, is locked out of their account while the Taliban is allowed to promote their account in Afghanistan. It’s inconsistent, it’s arbitrary, and it’s capricious.

Think about how crazy this is, where the left-wing blue-checkmark brigade members complaining about the idea of everybody being able to have their voice heard and to hear their opinions as loudly and widely distributed as possible and that to me is the ultimate importance. Look, we got things wrong on COVID in this country. One reason why is because we were stifled in debate on Twitter and certainly if you look at the way the 2020 presidential campaign played out, particularly the New York Post investigation of Hunter Biden, that stifling may well have swung the overall election.

