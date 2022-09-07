Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect's record was 'so bad' parole should never have been granted, DA says

Suspect Cleotha Abston has violent criminal record dating back to young teen years

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
close
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect had ‘extensive’ violent record, should never have gotten parole: DA Video

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect had ‘extensive’ violent record, should never have gotten parole: DA

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy discusses the Eliza Fletcher murder trial and weighs in on suspect Cleotha Abston’s violent criminal record dating back to early childhood.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleotha Abston, the man charged with killing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher, has long history of violence, serving about 20 years of a 24-year sentence for kidnapping another victim at gunpoint.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss public details of the case and the nature of Abston's criminal record. 

"If he was serving his full sentence, we don't know what would have happened after that," Mulroy told hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. "But clearly, this particular crime would not have occurred."

ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING, MURDER SUSPECT CLEOTHA ABSTON DUE BACK IN COURT

Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn.   Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn.   Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Acknowledging a case-by-case basis, Mulroy argued that due to Abston's violent criminal record including assault, rape and kidnappings, the suspect should not have been granted parole. 

"There clearly are cases where a person's individual records are so bad, like in this case, that parole should not have been granted," Mulroy said. 

Abston is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault and tampering with/fabricating evidence under Tennessee law

"We would not be bringing these first-degree murder charges unless we were confident that we could prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," Mulroy shared. 

Nancy Grace on Eliza Fletcher suspect: 'Based on what we know, this is the guy' Video

During Wednesday's arraignment, a judge ordered Abston held without bond related to the alleged abduction and death. His previous bond of $510,000 was revoked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mario Abston, the suspect's brother, is expected to make a court appearance Thursday on gun and drug-related charges after investigators conducted a search warrant at his apartment on S. Orleans St. in Memphis on Saturday.

"To my knowledge, there's been no active cooperation on the part of the brother," Mulroy said. "Things are very fluid."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.