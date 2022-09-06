Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis police find body near where billionaire heiress went missing

Who is Eliza Fletcher?

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old Memphis mother of two who went by Liza, was snatched during an early morning jog Friday.

Investigators say that as the junior kindergarten teacher ran down a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis, she was "abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV" at around 4:30 a.m.

Memphis Police tell Fox News Digital they received two calls around 7:45 a.m., one from Fletcher's husband Richard Fletcher III and one of the University.

They found some of her belongings at the scene and were told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later identified the vehicle as a GMC Terrain.She regularly jogged in the area, authorities said.

Fletcher is an avid runner who has qualified for the Boston Marathon.

A Memphis Magazine wedding announcement reveals Fletcher married her husband Richard on March 8, 2014 at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Park Avenue.

She is described as "outdoorsy, athletic and warm."

He has marked their anniversary on Instagram each year since, including with a series of selfies this year.

"[Eight] years in the making with this smoking hot babe," he wrote. "Wouldn’t want it any other way. Even if the stomach bug is running through our family!"

Fletcher’s parents declined to comment, and no one picked up the phone at the home she shares with her husband and two children.

Read more: Who is Eliza Fletcher? Memphis teacher abducted during morning jog