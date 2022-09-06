Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis police find body near where billionaire heiress went missing
Live updates as the search for missing billionaire heiress and Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher continues. Police said a body was found near where the kindergarten teacher was kidnapped while out jogging early Friday morning. The body has not yet been identified. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston in connection to Fletcher's disappearance.
incoming update…
Authorities say they have found a body near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted while jogging in Memphis last week.
The Memphis Police Department said officers in the 1600 block of Victor Street located a "deceased party" just after 5 p.m.
The identity of the body and the cause of death have not been confirmed at this point. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Fox News observed between 15 and 20 police cars, including a mobile command center, on East Person Avenue and Victor Street. A helicopter was also spotted flying overhead. Police would not confirm if the heavy police presence was related to the Fletcher investigation.
Read more: Eliza Fletcher abduction: Body found near area of crime scene investigation
Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old Memphis mother of two who went by Liza, was snatched during an early morning jog Friday.
Investigators say that as the junior kindergarten teacher ran down a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis, she was "abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV" at around 4:30 a.m.
Memphis Police tell Fox News Digital they received two calls around 7:45 a.m., one from Fletcher's husband Richard Fletcher III and one of the University.
They found some of her belongings at the scene and were told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later identified the vehicle as a GMC Terrain.She regularly jogged in the area, authorities said.
Fletcher is an avid runner who has qualified for the Boston Marathon.
A Memphis Magazine wedding announcement reveals Fletcher married her husband Richard on March 8, 2014 at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Park Avenue.
She is described as "outdoorsy, athletic and warm."
He has marked their anniversary on Instagram each year since, including with a series of selfies this year.
"[Eight] years in the making with this smoking hot babe," he wrote. "Wouldn’t want it any other way. Even if the stomach bug is running through our family!"
Fletcher’s parents declined to comment, and no one picked up the phone at the home she shares with her husband and two children.
Read more: Who is Eliza Fletcher? Memphis teacher abducted during morning jog
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis kindergarten teacher and 34-year-old mother known as Liza to her loved ones, was abducted Friday while she was out for an early morning run.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still searching for Fletcher and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.
Here's a timeline of events surrounding her disappearance:
Sept. 2 at 4 a.m.
Fletcher, an avid runner who has qualified for the Boston Marathon, goes for a run around 4 a.m. She takes her usual route near the University of Memphis, according to authorities.
While running down a stretch of Central Avenue around 4:20 a.m., she is "abducted and forced into" a dark-colored GMC Terrain.
According to an affidavit, investigators reviewed video surveillance from near 3876 Central Ave., which showed the GMC Terrain "passing and then waiting for the victim to run by."
Police say that a surveillance camera captured the same car in the area of the abduction 24 minutes before Eliza Fletcher was taken.
A male, later identified as Cleotha Abston, 38, then "ran aggressively" toward Fletcher and forced her into the passenger side of the SUV, court documents say.Police also said that there "appeared to be a struggle" when Fletcher was pulled into the car.
Court documents state that the GMC Terrain sat in a nearby parking lot for four minutes with Eliza Fletcher inside before driving off.
Sept. 2 at 6:45 a.m.
Court documents state that a resident was riding his bike on Central Avenue and "found the victim's cellphone as well as a pair of Champion slides sandals laying in the street in the same area."
The resident gave these items to one of Eliza Fletcher's family members, who then turned them over to the police.
The Champion slides sandals were sent to a lab for DNA testing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Sept. 2 at 7:45 a.m.
MPD receive two phone calls — one from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, who reported her missing after she did not come home from her run — and one from the University of Memphis.
Police find some of Fletcher's belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They are also told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.
Read more: Eliza Fletcher abduction: Timeline of the Memphis teacher's disappearance
Live Coverage begins here