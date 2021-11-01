Elise Stefanik touts Youngkin's 'momentum' in Virginia race, says Dems are 'fed up' with far-left

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., touted GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's gubernatorial race, stating he has the "momentum" behind him as Tuesday's election looms. Rep. Stefanik joined Brian Kilmeade on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Monday to discuss the race, asserting Youngkin has always "had a message for Virginia" unlike his opponent, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

ELISE STEFANIK: For the past four years during the Trump administration, all Democrats ran on was opposition to President Trump. And that is not a winning strategy, particularly as we're seeing how quickly the policies of Joe Biden are causing crisis after crisis in America. We have seen in just 10 months unified democratic government has led to a border crisis, a labor shortage crisis, a supply chain crisis, an inflation crisis, a constitutional crisis. And I think Youngkin has the momentum behind him. He has had huge turnout of events, and it's not just Republicans, it's Independents and Democrats who are fed up with the far-left... politically correct leadership. And the education issue is so, so important in Virginia. Glenn Youngkin has had a message for Virginia. Terry McAuliffe never has. No one can really say what his plans are for Virginia other than embracing far-left socialist policies because he's obsessively tried to make this about President Trump. And Youngkin is focusing on the issues that matter- parental rights in schools when it comes to educating our kids, which I think that is going to be the key issue this election cycle. And it's why you see the poll numbers skyrocket for Youngkin.

