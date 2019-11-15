Media criticizes Elise Stefanik during hearing after praising Warren's 'Nevertheless, she persisted' moment

The fiery exchange between Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at Friday's impeachment hearing bore some resemblance to the memorable back-and-forth between Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that birthed Warren's "Nevertheless, she persisted" mantra.

However, the way the media has treated both of those moments appears drastically different.

During the second public impeachment hearing into President Trump's conduct with Ukraine, Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., attempted to yield his allotted time to Stefanik, but was immediately shut down by Schiff, citing House procedure.

"You’re gagging the young lady from New York?” Nunes smirked.

"This is the fifth time you have interrupted a duly-elected member of Congress," Stefanik told Schiff, who repeatedly told her she was "not recognized" to speak.

But as the sole GOP congresswoman on the committee continued to speak, Schiff slammed down the gavel: "The gentlewoman will suspend."

Stefanik and Nunes were met with heavy criticism from folks in the mainstream media.

Politico congressional reporter Kyle Cheney accused Nunes of "intentionally" violating the House rule that allotted the minority the first 45 minutes of their questioning solely to Nunes and the GOP-selected counsel.

The Washington Post called the exchange a "transparently" "manufactured" moment and a "gender-centric stunt." The Post went on to accuse Stefanik of using moment "for political hay" and defended Schiff in the process.

"Schiff was acting firmly within the rules — and Nunes and Stefanik have to know that. It’s pretty apparent this was a stunt," Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Brake wrote.

"Stefanik has really trashed her reputation in these hearings and in ways that haven't actually advanced the Republicans cause at all. It's a very bizarre move," CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey tweeted. "Why not just let Nunes and Jordan, who have little to lose by way of reputation, do the dirty work instead?"

Frequent MSNBC guest Tom Nichols dismissed Stefanick as a "wingman for Nunes."

Slate had a report blasting the two GOP lawmakers with the headline, "How Republicans Tried to Manufacture Outrage During Friday’s Impeachment Hearing."

"The episode was entirely a stunt, and the incredulity on Nunes and Stefanik’s faces manufactured," Slate wrote.

Vox similarly called it a "bad-faith attack" on Schiff.

However, that wasn't the tone that was struck by the media in February 2017 when Warren violated a Senate rule that forbids disparaging chamber colleagues when attacking then-Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions in a speech on the Senate floor. McConnell ultimately derailed her remarks.

"She was warned, she was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted," McConnell said.

That quote quickly emerged as a campaign slogan for Warren, with more than 100 female fans getting the quote tattooed on their bodies at the time.

Warren wasn't condemned by the media for violating rules. In fact, she was praised.

The New York Times referred to the moment as "a gift to women's rights," noting how it emerged as a meme on social media and was applied to "reproductive rights and domestic abuse."

The Washington Post declared that the motto became a "new battle cry" for women and how McConnell's attempt to enforce the Senate rules "backfired - severely."

"Her [Warren's] supporters immediately seized upon McConnell's line — giving Warren a far bigger megaphone than if they had simply let her continue speaking in what had been a mostly empty chamber, some pointed out," The Post wrote.

The Post went on to mention the comparisons Warren fans made to "Rosa Parks," "Harriet Tubman," "Malala Yousafzai," and "even Princess Leia."

CNN showered Warren with praise, including making its own meme for Warren.

"The Senate has silenced Elizabeth Warren. And by doing so, majority Republicans just handed the liberal firebrand a megaphone -- further elevating President Donald Trump's fiercest and most prominent critic in the Senate and turning her into a Democratic hero," a CNN report read. "Weeks after the women's marches around the country turned out droves of anti-Trump protesters, Warren -- silenced by male senators for attempting to read a letter from a civil rights icon -- had given those women a new rallying point."

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck slammed the double standard in the media's treatment of Warren versus the current treatment of Stefanik.

"It’s quite something to see the same liberal media that rallied behind Elizabeth Warren after she decided to cry sexism after being cut off by Mitch McConnell for breaking Senate rules sure don’t seem all that keen on doing the same with Congresswoman Stefanik because the person cutting her off was their dearly beloved Adam Schiff," Houck told Fox News. "Needless to say, you won't be seeing the networks boasting of Stefanik t-shirts anytime soon."

Earlier this week, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd faced heavy backlash for what critics described as a "sexist" attack aimed at Stefanik.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.