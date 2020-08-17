MSNBC guest claims 'two out of three trifling White men' will back Trump in November

MSNBC guest Elie Mystal lashed out Saturday at what he called "trifling" White men, predicting that "two out of three" of them would support "the bigoted, misogynist" President Trump in the November election.

"We have to remember that eight out of 10 Black men are going to vote for [Joe Biden] who show up to vote," he said on "AM Joy." "The only reason that we're here is that we're struggling to capture the ninth Black man because two out of three trifling White men are going to vote for the bigoted, misogynist President, right?

"Our bench has to play like stars because a majority of White men are going to play like scrubs, all right?," he added.

Mystal, The Nation's justice correspondent and the executive editor of Above the Law, went on to lament how the Democratic Party makes it difficult to attract more Black voters.

"When you look at what an average African American experience is like in this country, it is to be predated upon, right?" he said, "and not just by American cops or by Confederate lawn jockeys, but every White woman in this country knows that she can take my job or my freedom or my life with some fake tears and a phone call."

He added: "So what is the Democratic party offering to those men who are worried about this in this moment, right? For too long, it has been, 'Pull up your pants, don't seem too angry in public' ... you talk so eloquently about what [NBA star] LeBron James is doing, but is he speaking at the convention? Naw, naw, Mayor 'Stop and Frisk' is speaking at the Democratic National Convention, right?" a reference to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"So the Democratic party does not make it easy for ... that ninth out of 10 Black guy to get involved," he added.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have come under fire for their approach to criminal justice. Biden, in particular, backed the 1994 crime bill which has been blamed for mass incarceration of African Americans.

Biden chose Harris as his running mate amid calls from Black men and others to choose a Black woman for that position. However, Biden has made controversial comments about race and some in the Black community have accused Democrats of taking them for granted.

In June, Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson told Fox News that comments by Biden to the effect that undecided African-American voters "ain't Black" showed that "Black Americans are an appendage of a party."

"To have that mindset," Johnson said at the time, "you must have the attitude that we, Black Americans, we own you."

