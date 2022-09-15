Expand / Collapse search
El Paso the latest city overwhelmed by Biden's open border policy, Sara Carter reports

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Biden's border crisis now overwhelming El Paso with street encampments

Investigative reporter Sara Carter joins 'Hannity' live from the Texas town with the latest.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter reported live Thursday from the intercity bus terminal in El Paso, the latest Texas city in focus as President Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris fail to secure the southern border.

Many of the migrants Carter spoke with are from Venezuela and have traveled as long as 4 months to reach the U.S., most without any substantive financial resources left, by the time they reach the city that is notably home to Democratic Texas gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke, its former congressman.

Carter said many migrants – some of whom have been dropped off by Border Patrol after crossing the nearby Rio Grande – are hoping to get to sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago.

The mayors of those two cities, however, have bristled at the arrival of migrants as of late.

INFLATION LOVES BIDEN LIKE THE DEVIL LOVES SIN: KENNEDY

Fox News contributor Sara Carter reports live on 'Hannity'

Carter recounted one incident from earlier in the evening, when plainclothed police chased down a man suspected of possessing narcotics – as the stranded migrants shouted for others to stop the suspect, who was later tripped by Venezuelan migrants in the street.

"Every single day, more and more people, illegal immigrants, are brought here, dropped off and released. They have nowhere to go. I spent the day talking to them. They have no place to go, no shelter. They don't know what to do," Carter said of the illegal immigrants.

Many of them who have family here are trying to collect dollars to buy bus tickets, to go see their family in Miami or go to New York City. 

DEMOCRATS DECRYING ‘DANGEROUS’ MAGA REPUBLICANS AREN'T ACTING LIKE IT AS ANOTHER DEM-ASSISTED TRUMPIAN WINS PRIMARY

Jan. 23, 2022: Fox News footage shows migrants being released into the US.

"Imagine what happens tonight in the darkness of night when all of these people are left to sleep on the streets and wonder where are they going to get a meal from next? You know, are they going to find a place to sleep? And they've been granted temporary protective status by the Biden administration," Carter said.

"I can tell you this, everybody I talked to said that the border is wide open."

Earlier Thursday, another liberal enclave, Martha's Vineyard, Mass., slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flying such migrants to their community.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said later Thursday that officials in the Bay State should be celebrating their arrival because the same lawmakers support Biden's open border policies.

Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," a DeSantis spokesperson told Fox News.

