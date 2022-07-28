Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Texas's Chip Roy slams pro-sanctuary DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's migrant complaints: 'Cry me a frickin' river'

The District of Columbia is considered a sanctuary city - and apparently is now being overrun by migrants

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy sounds off on an apparent flip-flop on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A Texas lawmaker responded to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser after she appeared to complain about the strain newly-arriving migrants are exerting on public services, despite the Democrat's past celebration of D.C. as a sanctuary city.

House Judiciary Committee member Chip Roy told Bowser to "cry me a frickin river" after Fox News host Tucker Carlson played tape of the mayor calling for the deployment of the National Guard to combat the migrant surge in D.C.

Bowser made references to "humanitarian crises," "national response" and an "expect[ed] escalat[ion]" in migrant numbers, while in prior remarks she appeared to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for "tricking" illegal immigrants onto buses that dropped them near Union Station and the Capitol.

"It's interesting hearing the mayor of Washington, D.C., which is where I'm sitting right now, complaining about 4,000 people on 200 buses that Governor Abbott has sent to Washington, D.C. since April," Roy said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TOP DEMOCRAT RIPPED FOR CLAIMING LEADING DEMS DON'T SUPPORT DEFUNDING POLICE

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"[She's] running to the Pentagon saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we need the National Guard’ -- Oh, you know what, cry me a frickin' river –  welcome to the party, pal."

Roy, who himself originally hails from the Maryland side of the D.C. area, said that in Texas, nearly 7,000 people will likely illegally enter the United States from Mexico on Thursday alone – noting that figure dwarfs the amount Bowser is complaining about.

DESANTIS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO COMBAT ESG INFLUENCE IN FLORIDA INVESTMENTS

He pointed to Brooks County, Texas, where sheriffs officers have reportedly required a mobile morgue to store the "dead migrants all over the ranches."

Carlson later commented on how Bowser's fellow liberals might consider her a "racist" for essentially demeaning the oft-celebrated "diversity" of the sanctuary city paradigm and calling for the National Guard to suppress minorities.

Roy said that if anyone wants to speak on the topic of racism, they should analyze the "completely unfounded charge" by President Biden that overwhelmed border patrol agents were "strapping" Haitians with horsewhips on the Texas border.

"I'm just sick of this garbage," the lawmaker concluded.

