Texas's Chip Roy slams pro-sanctuary DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's migrant complaints: 'Cry me a frickin' river'

A Texas lawmaker responded to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser after she appeared to complain about the strain newly-arriving migrants are exerting on public services, despite the Democrat's past celebration of D.C. as a sanctuary city.

House Judiciary Committee member Chip Roy told Bowser to "cry me a frickin river" after Fox News host Tucker Carlson played tape of the mayor calling for the deployment of the National Guard to combat the migrant surge in D.C.

Bowser made references to "humanitarian crises," "national response" and an "expect[ed] escalat[ion]" in migrant numbers, while in prior remarks she appeared to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for "tricking" illegal immigrants onto buses that dropped them near Union Station and the Capitol.

"It's interesting hearing the mayor of Washington, D.C., which is where I'm sitting right now, complaining about 4,000 people on 200 buses that Governor Abbott has sent to Washington, D.C. since April," Roy said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"[She's] running to the Pentagon saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, we need the National Guard’ -- Oh, you know what, cry me a frickin' river – welcome to the party, pal."

Roy, who himself originally hails from the Maryland side of the D.C. area, said that in Texas, nearly 7,000 people will likely illegally enter the United States from Mexico on Thursday alone – noting that figure dwarfs the amount Bowser is complaining about.

He pointed to Brooks County, Texas, where sheriffs officers have reportedly required a mobile morgue to store the "dead migrants all over the ranches."

Carlson later commented on how Bowser's fellow liberals might consider her a "racist" for essentially demeaning the oft-celebrated "diversity" of the sanctuary city paradigm and calling for the National Guard to suppress minorities.

Roy said that if anyone wants to speak on the topic of racism, they should analyze the "completely unfounded charge" by President Biden that overwhelmed border patrol agents were "strapping" Haitians with horsewhips on the Texas border.

"I'm just sick of this garbage," the lawmaker concluded.