Education Secretary Cardona does not mention academics in tweet about wanting to 'raise the bar' in education

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona did not mention academics in a tweet about wanting to "raise the bar" in education on Sunday.

"Prioritizing wellness, safety, and community in schools is long overdue," Cardona tweeted. "This is how we #RaiseTheBar in education."

Parent groups on social media noted the omission, many of whom have placed an emphasis on improving academics after two years of COVID-19 related school closures.

"They want to use the schools as community hubs for social services for the entire community," Moms for Liberty tweeted. "They don’t care about the fact that schools aren’t teaching children to read."

SEE THE CHART: SHARP DECLINES IN MATH AND READING SCORES DURING COVID

"Someone needs to tell U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona that two-thirds of American 4th graders are not reading on grade level," Tina Descovich & Tiffany Justice, co-Founders of Moms for Liberty, added in remarks to Fox News Digital. "The top three education priorities for students must be reading, writing and arithmetic. Parents are not going to tolerate a failing education system any longer. The future of our children and our country are at risk."

NYC Expat Mom, a popular Twitter account formerly known as NYC Angry Mom, blasted the secretary's listed priorities.

"You raise the bar by improving academic outcomes," she tweeted. "Schools aren't meant to take the place of everything else that children should be getting from their community. Isn't this the exact talking point that progressives use when they say defund the police?"

PARENTS SLAM DEMOCRATS' ‘LAUGHABLE’ ATTEMPTS TO REWRITE HISTORY ON SCHOOL CLOSURES AFTER TEST SCORES FALL

"The Secretary of Education nominated by Joe Biden – who is owned by power-hungry teachers unions – somehow forgot to mention raising the bar academically," Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children, told Fox News Digital. "How odd. It clearly must have been an honest mistake."

"Joe Biden's Education Secretary is signaling support for unions representing adults, not kids," he continued. "Good thing the kids now have their own unions – their parents – and they are pushing back at the ballot box. Parents have woken up. Anti-parent politicians better wake up, too, because parents are never going back to sleep."

"Note that what's missing from the Secretary of Education's priorities: *Education*," David Bernstein, a University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, tweeted.

EDUCATION SEC. CARDONA SLAMS LACK OF ‘RESPECT’ FOR TEACHERS WHO ‘BENT OVER BACKWARDS’ DURING PANDEMIC

A recent report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) showed that math and reading scores plummeted in the wake of COVID-19 school closures. It fielded the largest score drop in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990, and the first-ever score drop in mathematics among the same age group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report was the "first nationally representative report comparing student achievement from before the pandemic to now," according to Dr. Peggy Carr, commissioner of the NCES.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Education for comment but did not immediately receive a response.