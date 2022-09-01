Students' math, reading scores during COVID-19 pandemic saw steepest decline in decades: Education Department

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American students' reading and math scores fell sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plummeting test scores were published by the Department of Education on Thursday, showing dramatic losses across the board for students in the U.S.

"In 2022, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) conducted a special administration of the NAEP long-term trend (LTT) reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students to examine student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Education Department reported.

"Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics."

The disastrous test results were observed across previously established percentiles, but already lower performing students were hit the hardest.

"In 2022, reading and mathematics scores for students at all five selected percentile levels declined compared to 2020. In both subjects, scores for lower-performing age 9 students declined more than scores for higher-performing students compared to 2020."