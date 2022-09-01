Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Students' math, reading scores during COVID-19 pandemic saw steepest decline in decades: Education Department

Department of Education reveals that average math scores for nine-year-old students dropped by 7 points

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American students' reading and math scores fell sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plummeting test scores were published by the Department of Education on Thursday, showing dramatic losses across the board for students in the U.S.

"In 2022, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) conducted a special administration of the NAEP long-term trend (LTT) reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students to examine student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Education Department reported.

BIDEN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO SOLIDIFY ‘GENDER IDENTITY’ PROTECTIONS IN SCHOOLS UNDER TITLE IX

FILE - A student reflects her lunch bag on a wall in a hallway as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, March 8, 2021. 

FILE - A student reflects her lunch bag on a wall in a hallway as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, March 8, 2021.  (Reuters/Hannah Beier)

"Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics."

The disastrous test results were observed across previously established  percentiles, but already lower performing students were hit the hardest.

"In 2022, reading and mathematics scores for students at all five selected percentile levels declined compared to 2020. In both subjects, scores for lower-performing age 9 students declined more than scores for higher-performing students compared to 2020."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com