See the Chart: Sharp declines in math and reading scores during COVID

New data released from the U.S. Department of Education Thursday showed sharp declines in reading and math scores from 2020 to 2022, particularly for lower-performing students.

Data released by the National Center for Education Statistics showed the largest score drop in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990, and the first-ever score drop in mathematics among the same age group.

The report showed declines in scores across most student groups, including geographic location, demographic and urban/rural setting. The report also showed that most students recalled learning remotely last school year, and higher-performing students had more confidence in their remote learning abilities.

The report compared "performance on the NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students from the winter of 2020 to results of long-term trend assessments in the winter of 2022."

According to Dr. Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the report released Thursday is the "first nationally representative report comparing student achievement from before the pandemic to now."

Much of the nation's standardized testing didn't happen during the early days of the pandemic, so the findings released Thursday gave an early look at the impact of pandemic learning disruptions.

Broader data is expected to be released in the spring of 2023 as part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card.