EDUCATION
Published

See the Chart: Sharp declines in math and reading scores during COVID

Steep drops in reading and math scores among 9-year-olds show effects of COVID learning loss

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Data shows math, reading scores fell abruptly during pandemic Video

Data shows math, reading scores fell abruptly during pandemic

Fox News’ Mark Meredith details a new Department of Education report which found that students' math and reading scores fell dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New data released from the U.S. Department of Education Thursday showed sharp declines in reading and math scores from 2020 to 2022, particularly for lower-performing students. 

Data released by the National Center for Education Statistics showed the largest score drop in reading among 9-year-old students since 1990, and the first-ever score drop in mathematics among the same age group. 

The report showed declines in scores across most student groups, including geographic location, demographic and urban/rural setting. The report also showed that most students recalled learning remotely last school year, and higher-performing students had more confidence in their remote learning abilities

STUDENTS' MATH, READING SCORES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC SAW STEEPEST DECLINE IN DECADES: EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

The report compared "performance on the NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students from the winter of 2020 to results of long-term trend assessments in the winter of 2022." 

  • Kindergarten teacher
    Image 1 of 3

    Kindergarten teacher Stacy Sanchez, was full of energy, engaging the youngsters on their first day of the Fall semester at Barton Elementary School in Long Beach on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. ((Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images))

  • Denver
    Image 2 of 3

    Denver Public School students at Ellis Elementary School count down from ten to the start of school on August 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Denver Public School students returned to classes, for 2022-23 year, after summer break.  ((Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images))

  • Alexandria Students
    Image 3 of 3

    Students line up to enter their respective classrooms during a kindergarten orientation at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in Alexandria, VA on August 19, 2022. (Students line up to enter their respective classrooms during a kindergarten orientation at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in Alexandria, VA on August 19, 2022.)

According to Dr. Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the report released Thursday is the "first nationally representative report comparing student achievement from before the pandemic to now." 

DC SCHOOLS' COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE COULD HIT BLACK STUDENTS HARDEST

Much of the nation's standardized testing didn't happen during the early days of the pandemic, so the findings released Thursday gave an early look at the impact of pandemic learning disruptions. 

Broader data is expected to be released in the spring of 2023 as part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 