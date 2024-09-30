'Economy way better under Trump': Black voters share if they were better off 4 years ago

Black voters across several states spoke with Fox News Digital about whether they were far better off 4 years ago under former President Trump. Voters from Atlanta, Chicago, and Detroit shared if their financial situations had improved or gotten worse since the Biden-Harris administration took over.

One Black man from Chicago said that he has been "shaking" under the current economy.

"[The economy has gotten] really moreso worse. A lot of stuff hasn’t really been getting better," Emmanuel told Fox News Digital. "Everything went up."

"Inflation has been terrible. And the person that was in the office there, he wasn't really doing too much for us," Atlanta resident Marcellus said.

"When Trump was in office, it was gas prices that were lower," he added.

However, several voters said because Harris has not served as president, led them to believe she still has a chance to prove herself.

"Kamala, from my understanding, has never really been in office as the president like that … she has been vice president," said Porter, a student at Harold Washington College in Chicago.

Porter, who lived in the Windy City his entire life, said "I would say that I would have no answer for that. But I believe that when Kamala is elected towards office, her policies and what she believes in will better fit my needs as a person."

Anneliese, another Chicago resident, said that she "was absolutely not better under the Trump presidency."

"Well, I wasn't under Kamala's leadership as president. I was under her vice presidency, so she was never president. Some people also get that messed up," she said. "Ever since Trump started running, I experienced a lot more … racial discrimination, gender discrimination. And I can't speak to the Kamala presidency because she hasn't been president yet."

In Atlanta, Tim, raised the fact that Harris has never served as president.

"That's a question that we don't know yet. Right? Kamala not even in office yet, so we can't speak on it," Tim said. "We just want to speak from what we can see, we have experience living under. So I guess you won't have to just wait for Kamala and see what Trump did."

Over in Michigan, Black voters weighed in on whether they were better off under either candidate, with one of them saying that Harris "did not do anything."

Ithmamqureshi told Fox News Digital that he was better off under Trump."Obviously, life was better and all that," Ithmamqureshi, a student in Detroit and Hamtramck native, told Fox News Digital. "The economy was better … life was better. COVID did take a hit and change everything to the fullest. But I would say life was better before 2020."

"I want be biased, but I want to say I think its time for history to be made. I just think that its going to be a woman president," Detroit resident Mandela said.

"Trump. Them [stimulus checks] was fire tho," east side Detroit resident Keandre said. "Definitely, when Trump was in office, it was gas prices that were lower."