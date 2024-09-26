'He has a way of connecting with our people': Southside Chicago resident believes Trump is gaining support

A resident from the south side of Chicago told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that a lot of voters from his neighborhood are supporting former President Trump.

"I think a lot of people from my neighborhood are riding with Trump honestly," said Eric Boyds, a native of South Side Chicago and Trump supporter.

"I think he has just a way of connecting with our people," he added.

Chicago's South Side is predominantly made up of Black residents. Approximately 75% of the community is Black and 19% is hispanic, according to data from the city's census figures.

Another resident from the South Side of Chicago echoed Boyd’s sentiments.

"A lot of the people that I do talk to on the South Side are kind of sort of leaning … toward Trump," Demetrius told Fox News Digital.

Demetrius explained that the growing support for Trump from South Side Chicago residents is due to the former president’s aid of "people living in poverty."

"To those people–his contributions I guess really helped them out a bit in their minds … he helped change the economy for them in the moment," he said before revealing that he would support Vice President Kamala Harris.

"In my opinion, I can’t agree with it," he said.

On the other hand, other natives of Chicago’s South Side said that everyone she knows is "going for Kamala."

"I don’t think nobody I know going for Trump," Brittany said.

Trump lost Illinois to President Biden by a 17 point margin in the 2020 election. Chicago overwhelmingly went for Biden, with him winning over 90% in some wards.

The latest Fox News national survey shows Harris beating Trump by two points.

The new Fox News national survey finds a 3 percentage-point shift among registered voters in the 2024 presidential contest since mid-August. Trump had a 1-point advantage last month, while Harris is ahead by 2 points today: 50%-48%. For reference, in July, Trump was ahead by 1 point over President Biden. Each of those differences falls within the margin of error.

Quentin, a Harris supporter, said that the Democratic nominee has "gained a lot of ground over the last week" with residents of Chicago’s suburbs and its South Side neighborhood.

"I think right now, she’s looking a little more stronger–just how she answers the questions–how she responds to people … she’s showing she can be a trusted candidate."

Emmanuel said he was leaning more towards Trump.

"Trump helped the people the most when he was in office," he said. "That’s just the honest truth."

Ben, who lived in Chicago for four years, said he’s leaning toward Kamala. He added that Trump seemed too old.

"Just not someone I feel too crazy about or too excited about being in office," Ben said.