Philly voters sound off on economy: 'Everybody is struggling right now'

Voters in Philadelphia sound off on the economy as a top issue going into the November election."

"The economy is really crazy right now," one voter who backs Vice President Kamala Harris told Fox News Digital. "Food is high. Gas is high. Everything is high. We need to go ahead and bring that down. Everybody is struggling right now."

Tee, another Harris voter, expressed support for the VP's plan to combat price gouging and said "regular working people shouldn't be paying as much taxes as the rich."

"So that's who I'm voting for," Tee said.

Ashley, a third Harris supporter, calls prices "crazy high" but believes the Democratic nominee is looking out for voters like her, unlike former President Trump.

"She has our best interests at heart as far as education, money reasons, even when it comes to tax breaks and things like that," Ashley said. "He has the rich community's best interest at heart. You know, people who fall into though higher tax brackets… I feel like he doesn't care about people who are middle class or low class."

Meanwhile, Tom told Fox News Digital that Trump has his vote because "Kamala just doesn't do anything," calling her "terrible."

"Trump does a couple of things that are wrong, but I think that Kamala just stands behind Biden. She certainly didn't even go to the border, and that's where the main crisis apparently is," Tom said.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has Harris ahead of Trump by just 0.7 points in Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly won the Keystone State in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and narrowly lost it in 2020 against President Biden.