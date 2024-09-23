Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Philly voters sound off on economy: 'Everybody is struggling right now'

Voters spoke with Fox News Digital on whether they trust Donald Trump or Kamala Harris to tackle the high prices

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn , Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi , Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
'EVERYBODY IS STRUGGLING RIGHT NOW': Philly voters brood over sluggish economy as election looms closer Video

'EVERYBODY IS STRUGGLING RIGHT NOW': Philly voters brood over sluggish economy as election looms closer

American voters in Philadelphia share their concerns about inflation and the economy with Fox News Digital.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Voters in Philadelphia sound off on the economy as a top issue going into the November election."

"The economy is really crazy right now," one voter who backs Vice President Kamala Harris told Fox News Digital. "Food is high. Gas is high. Everything is high. We need to go ahead and bring that down. Everybody is struggling right now."

Tee, another Harris voter, expressed support for the VP's plan to combat price gouging and said "regular working people shouldn't be paying as much taxes as the rich."

"So that's who I'm voting for," Tee said. 

WORKING CLASS WILL COME HOME TO HARRIS, RALLYGOERS IN POSTINDUSTRIAL PENNSYLVANIANS SAY

Philly Voters

Philadelphia voters speak with Fox News Digital about the economy and how they plan to vote in the upcoming election. (Fox News Digital)

Ashley, a third Harris supporter, calls prices "crazy high" but believes the Democratic nominee is looking out for voters like her, unlike former President Trump.

"She has our best interests at heart as far as education, money reasons, even when it comes to tax breaks and things like that," Ashley said. "He has the rich community's best interest at heart. You know, people who fall into though higher tax brackets… I feel like he doesn't care about people who are middle class or low class."

HARRIS AND TRUMP DEADLOCKED IN PENNSYLVANIA AS FORMER PRESIDENT TRAILS IN OTHER ‘BLUE WALL’ STATES: POLL

Kamala Harris

Multiple voters in Philadelphia told Fox News Digital they trust Vice President Kamala Harris to handle the economy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Meanwhile, Tom told Fox News Digital that Trump has his vote because "Kamala just doesn't do anything," calling her "terrible."

"Trump does a couple of things that are wrong, but I think that Kamala just stands behind Biden. She certainly didn't even go to the border, and that's where the main crisis apparently is," Tom said. 

TRUMP CRUSHING HARRIS IN PENNSYLVANIA BAKERY'S ELECTION ‘COOKIE POLL’: ‘PEOPLE ARE UPSET’

Trump at a townhall

Former President Trump is hoping to win back Pennsylvania in the upcoming election after narrowly losing the state to President Biden in 2020.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has Harris ahead of Trump by just 0.7 points in Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly won the Keystone State in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and narrowly lost it in 2020 against President Biden.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.