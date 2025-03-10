Dylan Mulvaney reacts to Gavin Newsom's remarks on trans athletes participating in women's sports

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was pressed on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent admission that there was a fairness issue with biological male athletes participating in women's sports, as the influencer appeared to dodge the question.

"The last time I played a sport, I was six-years-old, and I was on a soccer team, but I assigned myself as the nurse, so I sat with the Band-Aids. And so in the words of ‘Wicked,’ I am not that girl," Mulvaney responded, pointing to a friend's perspective on the issue.

Mulvaney named Schuyler Bailar, a transgender athlete, who has condemned Newsom's remarks on Instagram. "That's someone who I really look to for guidance and I think that is what's tricky, is like, now stepping into this identity, I'm still like a ‘baby trans,' I'm only three years in."

Mulvaney joined the co-hosts to discuss the influencer's new book, "Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer." The influencer regularly posts transition-related content on TikTok and went viral in 2023 after showcasing a partnership with Bud Light, which was met with significant backlash.

Whoopi Goldberg then described the problems she believed trans athletes face, arguing it was the same problem women face.

"Part of the problem the trans community is facing, and it's the same problem that women face, is if you don't know anything about our bodies, you don't know how it works," Goldberg said. "When you come in and you say, these are men competing against women, you're assuming that the women are weak and just can't do anything."

"Have you seen female athletes? They know what they're doing, so I'm not sure what's going on or why this is an issue," Goldberg continued.

Newsom put distance between himself and his party during the first episode of his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," and found common ground with influential conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, when the term-limited governor and possible 2028 presidential contender agreed that biological men in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

During the podcast, Kirk further pressed Newsom on whether he would condemn the recent victory of a transgender track athlete with a more than 40-foot jump at Jurupa Valley High School in Southern California.

Newsom didn't directly address the win, but said "it's a fairness issue."

"So that's easy to call out the unfairness of that," he said during the conversation. "There's also a humility and a grace… these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well."

Newsom noted that Republicans have been successful in portraying Democrats as out of step with most Americans on the issue.

"We’re getting crushed on it. Crushed. Crushed," he said.

