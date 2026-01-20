Dylan Mulvaney calls Broadway role a ‘miracle’ after backlash over Anne Boleyn casting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dylan Mulvaney is responding after backlash to being cast as Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, in Broadway’s "Six the Musical." The transgender activist called the opportunity a "miracle," as backlash over the casting led the show to lock down its social media.

The musical has been marketed as a feminist-pop celebration of women’s history and "21st century girl power." Mulvaney’s casting sparked debate online, with critics arguing the women-centered production sidelined female performers by casting the influencer as Anne Boleyn.

The backlash grew intense enough to prompt the show to restrict its social media presence. The production locked its X account, making it inaccessible to non-followers, and disabled comments on Instagram posts announcing Mulvaney’s casting.

Mulvaney addressed the controversy as part of her "Days of Girlhood" video series on social media, which documents her gender transition.

"Being a trans person in 2026 when this world is working against us in what feels like every way," Mulvaney said in a minutes-long video message posted online.

"For me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character's role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that's a miracle," she added, noting Monday was the first rehearsal for the show.

Mulvaney also acknowledged the "privilege" that helped secure the role and briefly referenced the Bud Light controversy that made her a national figure. In April 2023, Mulvaney posted videos showing that Bud Light sent her a pack of beer featuring her face.

In January 2024, FOX Business reported that Bud Light sales fell nearly 30% in the months following the campaign. The backlash became one of the most prominent corporate culture clashes in recent years, with Bud Light ultimately losing its position as America’s top-selling beer.

"If I had to go viral and find myself in a far-right media firestorm and spend many years and many tears wondering why that was happening and trying desperately to get back to what I once loved, which was theater, I would do it all over again if it meant that I got to be on stage," Mulvaney added.

Supporters of the casting have argued that the musical was never meant to be historically accurate, accusing critics of transphobia. Mulvaney is scheduled to begin performances on Feb. 16 at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City.