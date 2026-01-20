Expand / Collapse search
Woke Culture

Dylan Mulvaney calls Broadway role a ‘miracle’ after backlash over Anne Boleyn casting

Feminist musical locks X account, disables comments as controversy erupts

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Dylan Mulvaney reflects on Bud Light backlash on 'The View'

Dylan Mulvaney reflects on Bud Light backlash on 'The View'

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney reflected on the Bud Light controversy almost two years later on Monday's episode of "The View."

Dylan Mulvaney is responding after backlash to being cast as Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, in Broadway’s "Six the Musical." The transgender activist called the opportunity a "miracle," as backlash over the casting led the show to lock down its social media.

The musical has been marketed as a feminist-pop celebration of women’s history and "21st century girl power." Mulvaney’s casting sparked debate online, with critics arguing the women-centered production sidelined female performers by casting the influencer as Anne Boleyn.

The backlash grew intense enough to prompt the show to restrict its social media presence. The production locked its X account, making it inaccessible to non-followers, and disabled comments on Instagram posts announcing Mulvaney’s casting.

JK ROWLING SLAMS GLAMOUR UK'S WOMEN OF THE YEAR COVER FEATURING NINE TRANS WOMEN

Side-by-side image showing influencer Dylan Mulvaney on the left and a painted 16th century portrait of Anne Boleyn on the right.

Mulvaney is set to play Anne Boleyn in the musical "Six," a decision that has sparked debate following the Bud Light controversy. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images; Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Mulvaney addressed the controversy as part of her "Days of Girlhood" video series on social media, which documents her gender transition.

"Being a trans person in 2026 when this world is working against us in what feels like every way," Mulvaney said in a minutes-long video message posted online.

"For me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character's role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that's a miracle," she added, noting Monday was the first rehearsal for the show.

Mulvaney also acknowledged the "privilege" that helped secure the role and briefly referenced the Bud Light controversy that made her a national figure. In April 2023, Mulvaney posted videos showing that Bud Light sent her a pack of beer featuring her face.

In January 2024, FOX Business reported that Bud Light sales fell nearly 30% in the months following the campaign. The backlash became one of the most prominent corporate culture clashes in recent years, with Bud Light ultimately losing its position as America’s top-selling beer.

HOW ANHEUSER-BUSCH LOST ITS WAY WITH DEI, ACCORDING TO A FORMER EXECUTIVE

Screenshot of the

A screenshot shows the "Six the Musical" X social media page amid backlash over Dylan Mulvaney’s casting as Anne Boleyn, which led the production to lock its social media accounts. (Screenshot/X)

"If I had to go viral and find myself in a far-right media firestorm and spend many years and many tears wondering why that was happening and trying desperately to get back to what I once loved, which was theater, I would do it all over again if it meant that I got to be on stage," Mulvaney added.

BOY GEORGE'S CRIMINAL PAST GETS CALLED OUT BY JK ROWLING AFTER PICKING FIGHT ON TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney disregards passports now showing biological sex: 'I'm a woman no matter what' Video

Supporters of the casting have argued that the musical was never meant to be historically accurate, accusing critics of transphobia. Mulvaney is scheduled to begin performances on Feb. 16 at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City.

