Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Woke Culture

Bud Light backlash figure Dylan Mulvaney joins women-centered Broadway musical

Casting follows influencer’s Bud Light partnership that sparked nationwide boycott

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Dylan Mulvaney reflects on Bud Light backlash on 'The View' Video

Dylan Mulvaney reflects on Bud Light backlash on 'The View'

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney reflected on the Bud Light controversy almost two years later on Monday's episode of ‘The View.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer at the center of the 2023 Bud Light backlash, has been cast in the Broadway musical about women’s history, "Six."

Mulvaney will play Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, marking her Broadway debut. The casting comes more than two years after Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light sparked a nationwide boycott and a steep decline in sales for the beer brand.

"Losing our heads to introduce your newest Anne Boleyn! Show some royal love to Queen Dylan Mulvaney, who will be joining the #SIXBroadway 5.0 cast as Anne Boleyn starting February 16!" the musical’s official X account announced Friday.

HOW ANHEUSER-BUSCH LOST ITS WAY WITH DEI, ACCORDING TO A FORMER EXECUTIVE

Side-by-side image showing influencer Dylan Mulvaney on the left and a painted 16th century portrait of Anne Boleyn on the right.

Mulvaney will play Anne Boleyn in the musical "Six," a decision that has sparked debate after the Bud Light controversy. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images; Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

"Six" retells the stories of King Henry VIII’s six wives through a modern pop lens. Several of the women were executed or divorced, and the show’s website says the wives take the stage to "reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse."

JK ROWLING SLAMS GLAMOUR UK'S WOMEN OF THE YEAR COVER FEATURING NINE TRANS WOMEN

The casting has sparked debate online because the production has long promoted itself as a female-centered retelling of women’s historical experiences.

The musical has been widely marketed as a feminist-pop celebration of women’s history and "21st century girl power" and has previously emphasized its all-female ensemble. "Six" won the Tony Award for best original score in 2022.

Mulvaney became a national figure in April 2023 after posting videos showing Bud Light had sent a pack of beer featuring the influencer’s face. The promotion was part of a campaign marking Mulvaney’s first full year transitioning to be a woman.

TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER CHANGES COURSE, CLAIMS 'RIGHT-WING EFFORT' TO BLAME FOR TRANS BACKLASH

Mulvaney rose to prominence by documenting the gender transition in a daily social media series, "Days of Girlhood." In January 2024, FOX Business reported that Bud Light sales fell nearly 30% in the months following the campaign.

The controversy grew into one of the most prominent corporate culture clashes in recent years, ultimately costing Bud Light its position as America’s top-selling beer.

DYLAN MULVANEY bud light

Bud Light sales plummeted after a promotional partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney caused widespread backlash. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mulvaney appeared on "The View" in March 2025 to defend the partnership, saying she loved beer and "didn’t think anything of it" when she accepted the brand deal. She also appeared on "CBS Mornings," where she criticized the Trump administration’s rollback of transgender-related policies.

"It didn’t change any way that I think about myself because I’m a woman no matter what my passport says," Mulvaney said. The influencer was referring to the State Department’s decision to stop issuing passports with an "X" gender marker in addition to "M" and "F."

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney disregards passports now showing biological sex: 'I'm a woman no matter what' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue