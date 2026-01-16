Bud Light backlash figure Dylan Mulvaney joins women-centered Broadway musical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer at the center of the 2023 Bud Light backlash, has been cast in the Broadway musical about women’s history, "Six."

Mulvaney will play Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, marking her Broadway debut. The casting comes more than two years after Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light sparked a nationwide boycott and a steep decline in sales for the beer brand.

"Losing our heads to introduce your newest Anne Boleyn! Show some royal love to Queen Dylan Mulvaney, who will be joining the #SIXBroadway 5.0 cast as Anne Boleyn starting February 16!" the musical’s official X account announced Friday.

HOW ANHEUSER-BUSCH LOST ITS WAY WITH DEI, ACCORDING TO A FORMER EXECUTIVE

"Six" retells the stories of King Henry VIII’s six wives through a modern pop lens. Several of the women were executed or divorced, and the show’s website says the wives take the stage to "reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse."

JK ROWLING SLAMS GLAMOUR UK'S WOMEN OF THE YEAR COVER FEATURING NINE TRANS WOMEN

The casting has sparked debate online because the production has long promoted itself as a female-centered retelling of women’s historical experiences.

The musical has been widely marketed as a feminist-pop celebration of women’s history and "21st century girl power" and has previously emphasized its all-female ensemble. "Six" won the Tony Award for best original score in 2022.

Mulvaney became a national figure in April 2023 after posting videos showing Bud Light had sent a pack of beer featuring the influencer’s face. The promotion was part of a campaign marking Mulvaney’s first full year transitioning to be a woman.

TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER CHANGES COURSE, CLAIMS 'RIGHT-WING EFFORT' TO BLAME FOR TRANS BACKLASH

Mulvaney rose to prominence by documenting the gender transition in a daily social media series, "Days of Girlhood." In January 2024, FOX Business reported that Bud Light sales fell nearly 30% in the months following the campaign.

The controversy grew into one of the most prominent corporate culture clashes in recent years, ultimately costing Bud Light its position as America’s top-selling beer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mulvaney appeared on "The View" in March 2025 to defend the partnership, saying she loved beer and "didn’t think anything of it" when she accepted the brand deal. She also appeared on "CBS Mornings," where she criticized the Trump administration’s rollback of transgender-related policies.

"It didn’t change any way that I think about myself because I’m a woman no matter what my passport says," Mulvaney said. The influencer was referring to the State Department’s decision to stop issuing passports with an "X" gender marker in addition to "M" and "F."