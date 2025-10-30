JK Rowling slams Glamour UK's women of the year cover featuring nine trans women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The magazine Glamour UK released its 2025 Women of the Year issue on Wednesday, featuring nine transgender women on the cover. Author J.K. Rowling said the decision tells "girls that men are better women than they are."

"I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier," the British author wrote on X.

"Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are," the post continued.

The cover, released Oct. 29, featured nine people on it — all of whom are transgender women.

Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestley, Dani St. James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi and Shon Faye are the names featured on the cover.

With professions ranging from models, activists, writers, actors and more.

This is not the first time Rowling has addressed this issue.

A longtime advocate for keeping female spaces exclusive to those born as women, the mother of four has stood up for her views on women's rights various times.

Zuby, a rapper and influencer, commented on Rowling's post, saying, "The 'trans movement' is easily the most misogynistic movement in modern history. Especially because of its scale and mainstream acceptance."

Another user on X called the magazine’s move "utterly demeaning" and "insulting to women," commenting.

The comment went on to read: "To have a ‘women's magazine’ like [Glamour UK] select men as the ‘women of the year’... women are not a costume… Glamour can F right off."

Rowling’s post on X included a link to the Glamour UK cover and has garnered more than 850,000 views as of Thursday morning.