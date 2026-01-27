Duke Divinity School offers course asking, can 'theology be queered?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A course offered by Duke Divinity School is exploring "queer theology," and whether "theology can be queered."

The course, "From Baptismal Font to Queer Theology," "examines and excavates 'queer' in relationship to theology and theory."

Offered by the Durham, North Carolina-based school, the course description asks questions such as, "Is queer driven by identity politics, an umbrella term for sexual identity, gender identity, antinormativity politics, social locations, or is queer descriptive of something entirely different?"

Other questions to be examined include, "Does queer have an agenda? Secondly, this course seeks to answer the question of whether or not theology can be queered? What would that result, if that is something that is possible? What is queer theology? Is queer theology even possible?"

According to the course page, students will "develop strategies for asking questions in a way that broadens the discussion of queerness and theology for a productive intervention in the discipline of constructive theology seeking to hold faithfully to the intersecting realities of church, tradition, and scripture."

The school's website says, "Grounded in Christian Scripture and theology and guided by our desire to embody a faithful witness in a changing world, we seek to cultivate innovative approaches to ministry in its many forms."

The course was flagged in an article by Campus Reform.

The school adds that it strives for a theological vision "that is neither narrow nor homogeneous, but one that is deeply rooted in critical engagement with Scripture and honors a range of theological traditions in conversation with a plurality of historical, geographic, and social settings."

Another offered course is called "Queering the Old Testament" which explores "ways to interpret the Old Testament that acknowledge the diversity of gender expressions and honor the experiences and hermeneutical perspectives of sexual minorities and gender-nonconforming individuals."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative of the school for comment.

