Judge denies bond for illegal immigrant trucker in deadly Florida Turnpike wreck

A Florida judge on Saturday denied bond to Rajinder Singh, an illegal migrant trucker from India accused of causing a deadly crash in Fort Pierce that killed three people.

St. Lucie County Judge Lauren Sweet ruled that Singh is an unauthorized alien and a substantial flight risk.

Sweet also found probable cause for all six charges against Singh and classified them as forcible felonies under Florida law.

"There are no conditions of release that will ensure your appearance at trial," Sweet said. "Therefore, sir, I’m setting your bond on each charge at no bond."

Singh, who appeared virtually from the St. Lucie County Jail, with the help of an interpreter, was arrested on two warrants charging him with three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of manslaughter for the deadly Aug. 12 crash.

Investigators say Singh attempted an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck, causing his truck to jackknife, blocking the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike. A minivan then slammed into the trailer, killing all three people inside.

Sweet said that both arrest warrant affidavits were previously reviewed by a judge. Each judge found probable cause at that time for each of the six charges.

"This court finds there is probable cause to believe you committed a forcible felony for all six charges," Sweet said.

Singh hesitated when asked if he wanted an attorney before Sweet provisionally appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.

Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, last week and extradited back to Florida.