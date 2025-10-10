Blue state in the hot seat after ICE busts Illegal immigrant with 'NO NAME GIVEN' on license

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An illegal immigrant carrying a New York state commercial driver’s license with "NO NAME GIVEN" listed as his name was arrested by ICE in Oklahoma, according to DHS.

The agency said that it has been working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as state and local law enforcement to get illegal truck drivers off American highways following the high-profile accident involving Indian illegal Harjinder Singh.

Working with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ICE arrested another Indian illegal alien named Anmol Anmol. DHS said that Anmol was carrying a New York commercial driver’s license on which his first name was listed as "NO NAME GIVEN."

A redacted photo of the license obtained by Fox News Digital shows it is a Class A CDL that was issued in April and is valid until May of 2028. There is a star at the top right corner of the license, indicating that it is a REAL ID.

Anmol was arrested by ICE on Sept. 23, 2025, during a routine inspection at a truck scale on I-40. Record checks conducted by ICE revealed that Anmol is an illegal alien from India who entered the country in 2023. DHS said he was released by the Biden administration into the country.

Anmol has now been placed in removal proceedings.

Commenting on Anmol’s arrest, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that "New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are U.S. citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers’ licenses to."

"Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety. Thanks to the successful 287g partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers," added McLaughlin.

"DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don’t know basic traffic laws off our highways."

An official with the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, however, contested the license holder’s illegal status, telling Fox News Digital that the individual holding the license has lawful status in the U.S. through a federal employment authorization issued in March and "was issued a license consistent with federal guidelines."

"This commercial driver’s license was issued in accordance with all proper procedures, including verification of the individual’s identity through federally issued documentation," the official said, adding that "it is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name."

The official said that "procedures for that are clearly spelled out in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual," and added that "it is important to note that federal documents also include a ‘no name given’ notation."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Stitt said that "if New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws."

The arrest was part of a three-day operation, Sept. 23-25, that targeted threats to public safety along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma. ICE was able to work in conjunction with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because of the state’s 287(g) program, which enables state and local law enforcement agencies to directly cooperate with ICE.

During that period, ICE and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 120 illegal aliens, 91 of whom were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver licenses granted by sanctuary states. The office of Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said that the operation arrested illegals from India, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Mauritania.

Stitt’s office said that the illegals arrested posed a public safety risk "by operating 80,000-pound commercial vehicles without proper verification."

According to DHS, other illegals arrested during the operation included aliens with prior convictions for driving under the influence, money laundering, human smuggling, assault, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Among those arrested was Guatemalan national Kevin Ivan Escobar-Dionicio, who has a criminal history including charges for human smuggling and money laundering. Another Guatemalan illegal arrested during the operation, named Alfredo Sanic Chipix, had past charges for assault.

Adrian Betancourt Rodriguez, from Cuba, was also arrested and has been convicted of selling cocaine.

Another, Firuz Khamidov, from Russia, was arrested and has charges for forgery.

This comes amid national concerns about illegal aliens operating commercial trucks on U.S. highways, following the high-profile case of Harjinder Singh, who is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in St. Lucie County, Florida, for his involvement in a fatal crash on Aug. 12.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Singh was carrying a commercial driver's license issued in the state of California.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said that Singh had been issued a CDL despite having failed an English language proficiency assessment and having only correctly identified one out of four roadway signs in the same test.

Singh’s case sparked national concerns about how widespread a public safety issue illegal aliens driving on American roadways could be.

Commenting on Operation Guardian Sweep, Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan said that illegal aliens "have no business operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways."

Sheahan said that the operation "clearly demonstrates how federal and local law enforcement agencies can work together to make America safe again" and that "our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel."

She encouraged more state and local law enforcement agencies to join the 287(g) program "to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners."