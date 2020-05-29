'Duck Dynasty' stars react to news of family patriarch Phil Robertson's adult daughter: 'Bigger the better'

The stars of "Duck Dynasty" are embracing family patriarch Phil Robertson's surprising news: he has an adult daughter, Phyliss, whom he had never met until recently.

Robertson also has four adult sons -- Jase, Willie, Jep and Alan -- whom he shares with his wife Marsha Kay.

"[T]he bigger the better ❤️," Phil's granddaughter Sadie Robertson captioned a post on her Instagram Story on Thursday, per People magazine. It featured a beach snapshot of the 22-year-old along with her mom Korie Robertson, her sisters-in-law and Phyliss, 45.

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR PHIL ROBERTSON SAYS HE’S SAFE FROM SEVERE TORNADOES: ‘WE DO PRAISE GOD’

Korie, who is the wife of Phil's son Willie Robertson, also took to social media to share the post, writing: "We have a new sister! We found out not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister.

"It was as much a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!" Korie, 46, continued. "Our annual family beach pics were even crazier, and the Robertson men are now officially outnumbered so we’re feeling pretty good right about now, ha! Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it’s never boring :) [link in bio if you want to hear the story of meeting her]."

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR PHIL ROBERTSON SAYS HE IS ‘TOTALLY AT PEACE’ LIVING IN QUARANTINE

Meanwhile, Willie, 48, shared a photo of the family, captioning it: "So good finding my long lost sister. Can’t wait to share life with y’all’s family. Welcome to the nuttiest family around."

Phil's son Jase, 50, posted a snapshot of him posing with Phyliss, saying: "Yep, I have a sister. And she’s awesome."

Jase's wife, Missy, shared her own picture of the family gathering together.

“DNA results are back, and...I have a sister," Missy, 49, wrote. "Words I will never forget my husband say as he stepped back in beside me at a worship conference just 3 short months ago.

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR PHIL ROBERTSON REVEALS HE HAS A DAUGHTER WHO HE HAD PREVIOUSLY NEVER MET

"The next few moments were emotional as we continued to praise and worship an amazing Father and Savior," she continued. "The last few weeks have been even more amazing as we have been blessed to spend time with our new family members. God can make the most beautiful things out of our brokenness. He is the Redeemer!Welcome Phyllis and Tony, Grant and Julie, Joel and Kendall! You are loved ♥️💕♥️."

On Thursday's episode of his "Unashamed," the 74-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star revealed that he learned he has a daughter.

The family discussed Phil's rambunctious past, which, they discovered, included fathering another child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Phil's son Alan explained that he and Jase both received a letter from a woman, Phyliss, claiming her DNA test suggested she's the daughter of Phil, making her their sister.

Alan and Jase spoke with a cousin about the situation, who offered to call the woman. Upon learning she wasn't looking for money and that she's also a Christian, Alan decided it was time to tell his parents.

"Dad didn't remember anything, no specifics about it," Alan said. "It was interesting because Mom remembered a lot more than [Phil] did."

Phil agreed to a DNA test, revealing a 99.99 percent match between Phil and the woman.

"Bring her on down," Phil remembered saying.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," the former reality star continued. "As it turns out, you have a daughter that you don't know about and she has a father she doesn't know about, 45 years doesn't sound like very long, but you see, that's a while."