Driver drags radical climate protesters through highway after they refuse to get out of way

Radical climate protesters in Munich, Germany, who were blocking a street in a staged protest, were then dragged forward by a vehicle after they refused to move from incoming traffic, according to a video the environmental group posted on X.

A video posted on Monday showed a car refusing to pause amid the protesters blocking the road. As the protesters approached to block the car, it slowly lurched forward. The climate protesters were dragged hundreds of feet into the roadway by the car.

"We are all part of the last generation who still has the chance to stop the complete ecological collapse of Earth, regardless of whether we want it or not," the Letzte Generation said. "We come together and offer resolute non-violent resistance to the fossil-fuel madness happening in our present. We are society's will to survive! We still have two to three years in which we can divert from the path of the fossil-fuel led annihilation."

TRUCKER IN GERMANY DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE PROTESTER WITH VEHICLE DURING BRUTAL CONFRONTATION

The video was shared by climate activists from the Letzte Generation – "The Last Generation" – who have been staging protests , blocking major roads and highways and even causing airplane delays. The protesters, who wear a uniform of orange vests, have worn down the public's patience after the frequent delays – some lasting hours. The activists have used some adhesive resin requiring emergency responders to remove the cement underneath to extract their hands from the road.

Such protests have sparked anger from the public, especially from commuters. Some of those tense moments were captured on video.

In July, a woman in Germany grabbed one of the climate protesters by the hair and dragged her to the side of the road. The woman was later dubbed a "brutal blonde" by European media. The activist was lightly injured in the altercation. Police said they were looking into videos and photos of the incident to determine if criminal proceedings were necessary against those who dragged the protesters off the road. They also said the climate activists were taken into custody.

GERMAN WOMAN DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE ACTIVIST BY HAIR FOR BLOCKING TRAFFIC AS PUBLIC'S ANGER MOUNTS

WISCONSIN OFFICIAL FUMES AT NAKED CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST FOR ALLOWING LITTLE GIRL TO JOIN: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Around the same time period, a 41-year-old trucker in Germany got into a brutal confrontation with radical climate protesters, dragging them each to the side of the road and later dragging a protester forward using his vehicle.

"The Last Generation aren't protecting the climate , they're engaged in criminal activity," Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport of Germany, Volker Wissing, said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP