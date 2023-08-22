African asylum seeker smashes up German immigration office, forcing it to go into shut down

An asylum seeker smashed an immigration office in Germany Monday as the country faces mounting claims from refugees.

Authorities said a 29-year-old asylum seeker from Cameroon, a country in Central Africa, grabbed a metal barrier outside an office in Magdeburg and smashed nearly all the windows. The perpetrator was arrested shortly after, and authorities reportedly began criminal proceedings.

Magdeburg is a central German city on the Elbe River.

According to Bild, none of the employees were injured. However, many were terrified.

It was not the first time the office had been attacked by asylum seekers, according to the mayor.

Magdeburg's Mayor Simone Borris, said, she was "stunned" by the aggressive behavior.

"The aggressiveness and behavior make me stunned. A limit was crossed again today," Borris said.

She proceeded to express concern for the psychological impact on employees.

"The psychological consequences for our employees cannot yet be estimated," the mayor added.

Borris added that employees were already grappling with heavy workloads from asylum claims. Around 178,000 migrants poured into the country last year alone.

One clerk in a Stuttgart immigration office was responsible for 3,000 claims, according to Bild. There are also many vacancies due to the lack of appeal of the high-pressure job.

Immigration authorities said it is nearly impossible to fill the open positions as staff resigns in droves.