Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

African asylum seeker smashes up German immigration office, forcing it to go into shut down

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
close
Piles of trash found on riverbank as migrants travel illegally into the U.S. Video

Piles of trash found on riverbank as migrants travel illegally into the U.S.

Fox News DC correspondent Griff Jenkins shows footage of piles of trash left on the riverbank as illegal migrants continue to cross into the United States.

An asylum seeker smashed an immigration office in Germany Monday as the country faces mounting claims from refugees. 

Authorities said a 29-year-old asylum seeker from Cameroon, a country in Central Africa, grabbed a metal barrier outside an office in Magdeburg and smashed nearly all the windows. The perpetrator was arrested shortly after, and authorities reportedly began criminal proceedings. 

Magdeburg is a central German city on the Elbe River.

According to Bild, none of the employees were injured. However, many were terrified. 

GERMAN WOMAN DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE ACTIVIST BY HAIR FOR BLOCKING TRAFFIC AS PUBLIC'S ANGER MOUNTS

germany african asylum seeker

Asylum seeker from Africa smashes up immigration office in Germany. (Fox News Digital)

It was not the first time the office had been attacked by asylum seekers, according to the mayor. 

Magdeburg's Mayor Simone Borris, said, she was "stunned" by the aggressive behavior

"The aggressiveness and behavior make me stunned. A limit was crossed again today," Borris said. 

She proceeded to express concern for the psychological impact on employees. 

"The psychological consequences for our employees cannot yet be estimated," the mayor added. 

Borris added that employees were already grappling with heavy workloads from asylum claims. Around 178,000 migrants poured into the country last year alone.

TRUCKER IN GERMANY DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE PROTESTER WITH VEHICLE DURING BRUTAL CONFRONTATION

  • germany refugee smashes immigration office
    Image 1 of 2

    Smashed storefront window in Germany. (Fox News Digital )

  • germany Asylum seeker smashes immigration office
    Image 2 of 2

    Asylum seeker smashes immigration office. (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

One clerk in a Stuttgart immigration office was responsible for 3,000 claims, according to Bild. There are also many vacancies due to the lack of appeal of the high-pressure job. 

Immigration authorities said it is nearly impossible to fill the open positions as staff resigns in droves

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.