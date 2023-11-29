Expand / Collapse search
Drag queens stage stunt in Philippines goes horribly wrong after cable snaps mid-air

The drag queens said they were slightly injured from the incident

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
Two drag queens crashed onto the stage during a performance after the cable hoisting them over 10 feet above ground malfunctioned in a video that has gone viral from the Philippines. 

The video, posted on Monday, attracted over 5.6 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The queens, Nique Manza and Izzy Xtra, work at the O BAR – the "Home of Asia's Finest Dancing-Drag Queens!" which is located in a city called Pasig. The incident occurred during a song called "Fly" by Nicki Minaj featuring Rihanna. 

Manza reacted to the viral video, explaining that she was doing okay and that the injuries were minor. 

drag queen performance phillipines

Drag queen performance gone wrong.

"HELLO LOVES, IZZY AND I ARE FINE. Minor injury only. But overall we are ok. Thank you for your concern. Mwwwaaaaahhhhh," the queen said. 

Manza followed up saying she was ready to jump back into another performance. 

Drag is a genre of performance that includes dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy by queens dressed in clothing of exaggerated femininity or other forms of gender expression, usually for entertainment purposes.

Drag show philippines

Drag is a performance of exaggerated femininity, masculinity, or other forms of gender expression, usually for entertainment purposes.  (Adobe Stock)

"[Xtra] and I are still very much alive after the fall. We are still fighting because of that," the queen said. 

"Omg I’m glad these queens were safe after falling," an X account that posted the viral video said. 

Queerty called the incident "terrifying." 


 

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.