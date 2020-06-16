Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Siegel hails results of research into anti-inflammatory drug as 'sign of hope' in coronavirus fight

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Oxford University study finds steroid dexamethasone improves COVID-19 survivalVideo

Oxford University study finds steroid dexamethasone improves COVID-19 survival

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins Tucker Carlson with insight on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that while the anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone shows great promise in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he still wants to see how it fares in "peer-reviewed" studies.

Earlier Tuesday, researchers at Oxford University announced preliminary results of a study showing that dexamethasone had been found to reduce deaths in patients receiving oxygen by one-fifth and in patients on ventilators by one-third.

Siegel explained that the drug works by suppresses the inflammation caused by coronavirus -- which can gravely affected patients' lungs and heart.

"[Inflammatory symptoms are] what is causing death to the circulatory system and lungs of most patients," he said.

"I'm very excited about this ... I want to wait until it’s peer-reviewed and published, but this is clearly a tool in my tool shed," Siegel added. "[It's] something we can use against COVID-19 along with remdesivir, the antiviral drug we talked about previously."

According to Siegel, dexamethasone has been around since 1957 and costs only about $1 per day. He added that he has prescribed it many times for its other accepted uses, which include arthritis, immune system issues and certain allergic reactions.

"This is a sign of hope," he said. "This is for people that get really ill, people that have underlying conditions, people that are elderly, people in nursing homes."