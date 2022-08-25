Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: I think something's become abundantly clear over the last couple of years throughout COVID is that the teachers unions and the educators in general are trying their best to separate children from their parents the best they possibly can. They're trying to take away any power and decision-making from the parents and putting that on the children or the teachers union and their lobby powerhouses. And the issue I have with this is parents need to be involved. I need to sign a permission slips for my kids to go to a museum, but yet I don't need to sign a permission slip for them to change their name, their gender identity, or if they're even seeking help for mental health crises. That is a huge problem. Parents need to be involved, and if there is a concern, there are social services and counselors that can get involved, but you cannot exclude the parents. It is their legal right to their children.

