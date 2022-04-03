Parental rights bill: Teach kindergartners the ABCs, not S-E-X

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives used to note that Democrats who wanted to dictate the size of your soda cup were creating a "nanny state." But now, Democrats aren’t content to just be nannies. They want to be your child’s parent – and they think you should have no say in the matter.

That’s the debate happening in Florida right now. Leftists are outraged about the new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis protecting parental rights, dishonestly dubbed "Don’t Say Gay." Even Disney – a company that has a significant role in influencing kids through entertainment – has made headlines for condemning the legislation as activist employees at the company attempt to turn it into a propaganda arm for the far-left.

This follows an unfortunate pattern of the ultra-woke attempting to reshape American institutions to fit their warped, extreme worldview.

But let’s be clear: Florida’s new law never even mentions the word "gay." Rather, it bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades for kids aged 5 to 8 – something polling shows most Americans support.

A survey by The Daily Wire found that 67% of Americans agreed the move would rightly "protect children from inappropriate topics that should be discussed by parents." A different poll showed even Florida Democrats agree with the legislation when it is described accurately.

As a mom, I’m sure that other parents agree: Schools should teach young kids about the A-B-Cs, not S-E-X.

But for Democrats, that’s unacceptable. The "experts," they claim, know what’s best for your child. Whether it’s woke corporations or political activists, it’s just the latest example of Democrats putting their far-left agenda over kids’ best interests.

When kids are in the classroom, they’re being indoctrinated with anti-American and sexually-explicit propaganda.

The controversy isn’t about the specific contents of the bill so much as the fact that it dares to assert parental authority over school boards, activists, and government bureaucrats. Democrats have come to feel a sense of entitlement toward other people’s children. Just look at how they treated kids during the pandemic.

For more than a year, Democrats kept kids out of the classroom. They shut down schools, forced our children to learn online and mandated masks for toddlers. The Biden administration even colluded with teachers’ union bosses to keep schools closed. And children are suffering.

More than 97% of educators "saw some learning loss" over the past year. A McKinsey report found that students will lose around $60,000 in lifetime earnings due to the loss of learning last year. Black students will be most affected: the same study projected a 3.3% loss of income a year in their adult lives.

When kids are in the classroom, they’re being indoctrinated with anti-American and sexually-explicit propaganda. More than 4,500 teachers all over the country have used curriculum inspired by The New York Times’ 1619 Project, the "reframing" of American history that claims our country is inherently racist, which has since been debunked by historians.

And, yes, despite what the mainstream media might tell you, kids are also being deluged with inappropriate gender and sexual content.

Last month, a school district in Wisconsin outrageously stated that parents are "not entitled" to know their children’s sexuality. The New York Department of Education is drawing heat for promoting explicit sexual books to its high school students. In Los Angeles, teachers who refuse to use trans pronouns for young children are being targeted by school administrators. In Oregon, the statewide public school system has passed guidance promoting kids as young as kindergarten using gender pronouns of their choice.

This is happening nationwide. No amount of misrepresentation from the left and their allies in the media can erase what the left is trying to do to our kids.

It’s no wonder why Democrats don’t want parents to know what goes in on classrooms. That’s why teachers in Loudoun County, Virginia, created a secret Facebook group to attack concerned parents. The Biden administration tracked moms and dads who spoke up at school board meetings with an FBI "threat tag" despite previously claiming they weren’t using tools usually reserved for domestic terrorists.

That kind of threatening behavior toward parents who care about their kids doesn’t work. Don’t believe me? Just ask Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Democrats who are putting indoctrination and sexualization over education – and cutting parents out in the process – are setting themselves up to fail. It’s not just bad politics. It’s a disgrace.

Meanwhile, Republicans stand for parents being involved in their kids’ education and protecting children from the left’s inappropriate agenda, whether it’s in the classroom or in the movies they watch. That’s a message that will prove successful in midterms and beyond.

Democrats are about to learn a lesson the hard way: Don’t mess with moms.