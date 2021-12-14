Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Oz laments politicization of COVID, vaccines on 'Hannity'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate said 'we should be rooting for vaccines and [other] solutions'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Dr. Oz speaks out against politicization of medicine Video

Dr. Oz speaks out against politicization of medicine

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz advocates non-vaccine treatments for COVID on 'Hannity.'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and "The Dr. Oz Show" host Dr. Mehmet Oz explained what happens when politics and medicine mix Tuesday on "Hannity."

"You get politics," he said. "That's why I'm running for the Senate. But we cannot pervert the process of science. Too many [COVID treatment] decisions are made seemingly arbitrarily with a lot of arrogance and not a lot of understanding of what really would drive success."

"…[W]hat we have found is that people either root for vaccines or against vaccines," he continued. "In reality, we should be rooting for vaccines and solutions like the Regeneron and antibody cocktails, as well as the pills that we're now discovering. I never understood from the very get-go why we weren't all on the same page on this. We want both [vaccine and non-vaccine solutions] to exist."

'THE DR. OZ SHOW' TO END AMID MEHMET OZ'S SENATE RUN, DAUGHTER DAPHNE OZ TO TAKE OVER WITH 'THE GOOD DISH'

Oz also called the political tribalism affecting medical decisions "harmful."

The talk show host said vaccines are "great," but vouched for therapeutic treatments for COVID referencing a Pfizer pill that has reportedly reduced coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations by 90%. He also noted a Merck pill that he said has reduced deaths and hospitalizations by 30% to 50%. That same pill "existed before the pandemic started," he added.

  • Image 1 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Dr. Mehmet Oz.  (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

  • Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Dr. Robert Sinnott, Usana Health Sciences and Dr. Mehmet Oz attend the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit.  (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

  • Image 3 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: "Yin Yang You" book by Anlong Xu and Dr. Mehmet Oz is pictured at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit.  (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any doctor knows: Get me the vaccine to prevent problems, but there are going to be cases I've got to treat. Give me the tools. Give me the pills. Give me the substance," he said. 

"The Dr. Oz Show" is slated to end Jan. 14.  

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.