Anti-Trump MSNBC analyst Donny Deutsch says president was 'big winner' of Democratic debate

MSNBC analyst Donny Deutsch, a staunch critic of President Trump, said Thursday that he was the "big winner" of Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

Deutsch told "Morning Joe" that he believed Trump "was most concerned about [Mike] Bloomberg. He is salivating at the thought of Bernie Sanders."

Discussing the possibility of Sanders winning the Democratic nomination, Deutsch asked: "Is anybody panicked besides me?

"It does look like Sanders is rolling and that two-thirds of this country thinks we're going in the right direction and you have a guy who wants to burn it down?" Deutsch asked.

'MORNING JOE' ON 2020 OPTICS: AMERICANS SEE 'STRONG ECONOMY,' SAY 'SO WHAT?' TO TRUMP'S CONDUCT

"To me, I just don't see him having any shot in a general election and I'm panicked. I am absolutely panicked."

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough similarly argued that Trump and Sanders were the big winners of this debate.

"I thought the two big winners last night were Bernie because he's on his way to locking up this nomination if things keep going the way they are -- and Donald Trump, who -- nobody laid a glove on him. They were too busy tearing each other to shreds," Scarborough said.

Wednesday's debate saw plenty of infighting, including ardent criticism of Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, standing directly next to Bloomberg on stage in Las Vegas. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren added: “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.