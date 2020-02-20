AOC calls out WaPo's Jennifer Rubin, suggests she's perpetuating 'misogynist trope' about Warren

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested on Thursday that Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was fueling sexism when she knocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren's apparent anger during Wednesday's debate.

"Mean and angry Warren is not a good look," Rubin tweeted on Wednesday night. Her comments came amid Warren's attacks on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, who supports Warren's progressive challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the Massachusetts senator was justified in her outrage. Sanders was similarly tough on Bloomberg and has a history of giving fiery responses during debates.

"Warren was not mean, nor angry. She was effective," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "And by the way, we are allowed to be angry about racial profiling. You’re allowed to be angry about sexual harassment. Or at big banks committing fraud against single parents. Anger at injustice is quite appropriate."

The New York congresswoman added that it was "gaslighting nonsense" to suggest that angry women are unhinged.

"It’s truly time to retire the misogynist trope that angry men are powerful, yet angry women are unhinged," she tweeted. "It’s such gaslighting nonsense. You SHOULD be mad at abuse of power. The real question is how one channels that energy into positive change that creates justice."

Rubin responded via Twitter, telling Ocasio-Cortez she was referring to Warren's attack on Klobuchar.

"ABSOLUTELY, but not vs everyone all the time," she tweeted, apparently agreeing with her complaint about misogyny.

"Necessary or fair to insult Klobuchar by saying her healthcare proposal fits on a post it? Necessary to say Biden who was smeared in the kangaroo Senate trial wants to be McConnell's friend? C'mon. Get angry and hit where deserved."

"But thanks for weighing in," she added. "And as I wrote and said she helped destroy Bloomberg. THAT wasn't the mean part. THAT was deserved."