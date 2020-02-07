'Morning Joe' on 2020 optics: Americans see 'strong economy,' say 'So what?' to Trump's conduct

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough argued on Friday that American voters were willing to overlook President Trump's conduct, saying "So what?" as they enjoyed the wave of positive economic news.

His comments followed the release of another robust jobs report, showing the economy added 225,000 jobs in January. "There's an old Peter Gabriel album I think it was, called 'So What?'" he said, referring to the famous singer-songwriter's album "So."

"And that’s the attitude of a lot of Americans: 'Yes, Trump did this. Oh, he did that. Oh, It’s terrible. I don’t like him but so what? My small business is doing better than ever before. So what? I can afford to send my kids to school. So what? We may not see economic times like this again and my retirement accounts' ... I mean, this is, obviously, while the Democrats are fumbling around with the caucus results in Iowa," he said.

"This is what America's seeing. A strong economy roars on -- 11th year of the Obama recovery," he said crediting the former president for the economic boom. MSNBC host Donny Deutsch, who often criticizes the president, said that "so what" or "yeah but" attitude made him "want to puke."

Recent polling has shown Trump trailing several Democratic candidates in prospective general election matchups, but supporters argue polling has been notoriously inaccurate about the president's prospects.

New polling by Gallup has shown that President Trump's approval rating is at an all-time high. Trump's job approval rating now sits at 49 percent, with a 94 percent approval rating among Republicans and a 42 percent rating with independents, both numbers being highs for Trump's presidency. The GOP is also seeing a significant boost.