Brazile: Dems must focus on economy and jobs, not just Trump attacks, to retake Pennsylvania

The key for Democrats to take back Pennsylvania is to focus on the economy and where the Clinton campaign missed the mark in 2016, former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazile said Wednesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Brazile said that the key battleground couldn't be won by attacking President Trump alone.

In 2016, the president beat Democratic challenger and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton 48.2 percent to 47.4 percent — or by a little over 44,000 votes.

Both the president and former Vice President Joe Biden were campaigning there Wednesday and pushing hard on their economic plans. Pennsylvania has lost the second-most manufacturing jobs of any state.

On "The Ingraham Angle" with host Laura Ingraham Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence swiped at Biden's performance record.

"When Joe Biden was vice president, Pennsylvania lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs. And, overall under the Obama administration, this country lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs," he said.

"If Joe Biden thinks we shouldn't be getting tough with our trading partners and demanding free and fair reciprocal trade, we'll have that debate every day," Pence offered.

"Look, we all know the hole that the last Republican administration left in this country, and what Joe Biden and Barack Obama did is try to fill that hole," Brazile told the "America's Newsroom" co-hosts.

The Fox News contributor admitted that there is "no question that we lost manufacturing jobs" because globalization and technology has changed the economic landscape in the United States.

"And, I would hope that both the president, vice president, and the former vice president can talk to the American people – especially those in those states that are still struggling – on the kind of scales that we need in the 21st century," she urged, "So every American will have a decent-paying job."

Brazile said that she tends to look at the current 2020 field and "believe that one of the candidates will emerge as not just a strong leader for the Democratic party but a strong leader for the United States of America."

However, she called for Democrats and donors to focus on the needs of those voters who "stayed behind last time" in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"The key to the Keystone State, as well as many other states, is to talk about the economy, talk about those who are still left behind, talk about the skills that we need in the 21st century," said Brazile.

"So, it's not just attacking the president; it's looking forward to the kind of economy that we must have in the 21st century in order to meet the growing means and demands of the American people," she explained.