Donald Trump Jr. claims an unfair 'double standard' in how media treats Hunter Biden compared to him

There's a double standard of coverage in the media between the Trump family and the Bidens, Vice President of the Trump Organization Donald Trump Jr. claimed Friday.

While interviewed on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" with host Brian Kilmeade, Trump took issue with those who say the Biden family is "off-limits," before describing how he feels he was unfairly treated.

"Look at what they tried to do to me for three years. I mean, these clowns tried to put me in jail for three years because I took an unsolicited phone call," he said. Trump was referring to phone calls to blocked numbers that took place both prior to and after the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and Russians.

"You know, the double standard is pretty sick, Brian. I've talked about it for a long time. We can play one way or we can play another way, but we've got to be playing the same game," Trump said.

"The reality is this: If Donald Trump Jr. flew on Air Force One with my father, the president, to China and came back with $1.5 dollars -- not $1.5 billion, just $1.5 dollars -- we'd solve the fake news media problem because their heads would explode.

"If Donald Trump Jr. had a no-show gig on a corrupt Ukrainian oil company while my father was in charge of the issues over there... minor details. I've never been in energy or oil. Minor details. I don't speak Ukrainian.

"You think the press would have a problem with that, Brian?" the president's son asked, referring to Hunter Biden's position on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president.

"I had the media camped out in front of my apartment for two years," he said. "They don't even try to find this guy to even get a comment."

"It's not fair. It's not a level playing field. And, so we have to fight fact accordingly."

