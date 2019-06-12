Donald Trump Jr. says 'nothing to correct' as he returns for Senate committee testimony

Donald Trump Jr. said Wednesday he has "nothing to correct" as he returned to testify behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee, following a subpoena from the committee's Republican chairman, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

The president's son is expected to field questions related to the committee's Russia investigation.

Among other things, queries could address Trump Jr.'s knowledge of negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow before the 2016 election. During an earlier 2017 interview on Capitol Hill, Trump said he had only been "peripherally aware" of the possible deal. But President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is currently serving a prison sentence for offenses including lying to Congress, said he spoke to Trump Jr. about the deal multiple times.

When asked Wednesday morning if he was going to correct any of his past testimony, Trump Jr. said there was "nothing to correct."

Also a potential subject of questioning is the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Trump Jr. set up between a Russian attorney and senior Trump campaign members. The campaign hoped that the meeting would result in them getting incriminating information about Hillary Clinton, but it was ultimately unsuccessful.

Wednesday's closed-door hearing comes after Trump Jr. already testified for more than 20 hours and provided thousands of documents to Congress. Last month, President Trump supported his son, questioning the need for the additional testimony.

"I don't know why. I have no idea why. But it seems very unfair to me," the president said.

Some Republicans even said Trump Jr. should not comply with the subpoena, which is believed to be the first subpoena targeting a member of the president's family.

Burr's home state colleague, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tweeted, "It's time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans." Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a GOP member of the panel, said he understood Trump Jr.'s frustration. Cornyn's Texas colleague, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, said there was "no need" for the subpoena.

