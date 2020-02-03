Don Jr. says his father is getting things done despite 'unprecedented obstruction' from Democrats

Donald Trump Jr. told "Fox & Friends" Monday that his father, President Trump, has been “going through his checklist one by one” despite “unprecedented obstruction" from congressional Democrats.

The president's son, an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, made the comment in response to his father’s interview with Sean Hannity, which aired Sunday during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show and included a discussion of the impeachment probe.

“I've done 30 hours of testimony regarding a 20-minute unsolicited meeting, meanwhile Hunter Biden [former Vice President Joe Biden’s son] is taking millions, is literally the start of the entire Ukraine hoax and they don't even consider calling him [as a witness],” Trump Jr. said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“Think about it, 30 hours in front of the House and Senate," he continued. "I had senators on TV saying that this man committed treason, he must go to jail for life, I mean, this isn't even hyperbole anymore, the impeachment hoax started the day my father won the election."

TRUMP, IN SUPER BOWL INTERVIEW WITH SEAN HANNITY, PREDICTS FALL OF PELOSI: 'RADICAL LEFT IS GONNA TAKE OVER'

“The articles were written during the inauguration, they were typing them. The Washington Post made the case for impeachment literally 20 minutes after the inauguration. This is what the Democrats have been doing from moment one.”

Trump Jr.’s statements come three days after the GOP-led Senate blocked new witnesses from testifying at the president's impeachment trial. A deal was struck with Democrats to delay the vote on a final verdict until Wednesday, fewer than 24 hours after Trump will deliver his State of the Union address.

Trump is all but certain to be acquitted on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to his dealings with Ukraine.

“When they [Democrats] were pushing the Russia hoax, my father was renegotiating NAFTA [the North American Free Trade Agreement] and he got that done,” Don Jr. said on Monday. “When they are signing the articles of impeachment, my father signs a historic trade deal with China. That's the difference between the do-nothing Democrats and my father. He's actually getting things done.”

CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CLOSING CASES ON THE EVE OF IOWA'S CAUCUSES

Don Jr. appeared on “Fox & Friends” on the morning of the Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, and said he “kind of” wants his father to run against “communist” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but noted that “he’s also got a very motivated base.”

“He's got people that are showing up for rallies,” Don Jr. said. “There's a viral effect sort of like what Trump had when they said we couldn't win, so I don't base things on that.”

“I sort of want to have Donald Trump go up against Joe Biden one-on-one for five months,” he continued. “I see Joe Biden in front of [a] teleprompter speaking to 20 people. He confuses which state he is in at least 50 percent of the time.”

Don Jr. added that “one-on-one with Trump you can't hide the same way, so I’d sort of love to go up against him.”

He also said he wouldn’t mind if his father runs against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Her entire career, her entire life is based on a lie, whether that was school, tenure, law, you know, the universities where she's making half a million dollars to teach a class, all based on a lie,” Don Jr. said on Monday. “I mean, I’d sort of like to run against that and I say most of the rest of them are probably irrelevant.”

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.