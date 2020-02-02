Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: 'Radical left is gonna take over'

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump said the State of the Union address would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday -- just a day before the Senate is set to acquit him after a months-long impeachment process.

"Her worst nightmare has happened," Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who reluctantly announced impeachment proceedings after months of resisting the progressive wing of her party.

"I don't think she's gonna be there too long, either," Trump added. "I think the radical left -- and she's sorta radical left too, by the way -- is gonna take over."

The president cited the personal cost of the multiple investigations that have taken place during his administration, saying the media is deliberately ignoring historic economic numbers to focus on invented scandals.

"Well, it's been very unfair. From the day I won ... from the day I came down from the escalator. ... it probably started from there. It's been a very, very unfair process," Trump said. "The Mueller Report, Russia, Russia, Russia, as you say, which was total nonsense -- it was all nonsense, the whole thing. It was very unfair, and mostly it was unfair to my family. I mean, my family suffered because of all this. And many other families suffered also."

But, Trump said, his supporters would remain undeterred.

"There's a revolution going on in this country, and I mean a positive revolution," Trump said, noting that unemployment rates have plummeted among minority groups.

The president also asserted that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was "rigging the election again" against Bernie Sanders, after the DNC announced it would change debate rules in a way that would help Mike Bloomberg appear on stage.

Asked what he felt about Bloomberg, Trump didn't hold back.

"Uh, very little. I just think of little," Trump said. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?"

Trump added that the U.S. has offered assistance to China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and hinted that more aggressive action may be taken as the problem worsens.

"We’ve offered China help," Trump said. "But we can’t have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. So, we're gonna see what happens."

