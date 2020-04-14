Don Jr. blasts Jim Acosta for saying Trump is 'scapegoating' China for virus: 'Maybe time for a name change from CNN to Xi NN.'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Donald Trump Jr. slammed CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta after the reporter knocked his father for naming the president's "scapegoates" for the coronavirus outbreak.

At Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Trump announced that he was halting U.S. funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) after several errors that were made critics say shielded China from scrutiny

During the briefing, Acosta shared a running list of "scapegoats" he accused the president of blaming.

"Scapegoats blamed by Trump for Coronavirus pandemic: World Health Organization, Members of News Media, Democrats in Congress, Governors, (Not himself)," Acosta tweeted, later adding, "Other scapegoats blamed by Trump: China, Obama administration."

CNN MISSING IN ACTION ON BIDEN ASSAULT ACCUSER TARA READE'S STORY

Trump Jr.'s spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, knocked the reporter.

"Well that didn't take long. ... CNN's Jim Acosta quite literally defending/running interference for the Chinese Communist Party. I'm sure Xi sincerely appreciates his tweets. You can't make this stuff up," Surabian said of the Chinese president.

The president's son quipped, "Maybe time for a name change from CNN to Xi NN. It’s much more fitting."

CNN FACT-CHECKER IGNORES BIDEN INACCURACIES DESPITE VOW TO REPORT ON 'BOTH SIDES'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, offered similar condemnation of the journalist.

"Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China?" Cruz asked. "You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Acosta has been the subject of ridicule in recent weeks with his outspoken hostility towards President Trump. Last week, he was accused of downplaying the WHO's errors in order to attack the president.

The reporter was also accused of "mansplaining" when interrupting Dr. Deborah Birx as she was laying out the errors WHO had made leading up the pandemic.