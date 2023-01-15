DOJ's 'weaponization of government' against conservatives under scrutiny in new investigation: Jim Jordan

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, R., called out the "double standard" in the Justice Department's treatment of Democrats and Republicans, sharing his intentions to lead a select committee investigation into President Biden's mishandling of classified documents on Sunday.

"[There's] this double standard," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Clinton mishandles classified information, Biden mishandles classified information, and they get treated a certain way," he said. "Then, of course, President Trump gets his home raided 91 days before this midterm election."

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

Jordan slammed the White House's claim of transparency, saying the Biden administration has been "just the opposite."

"They find these documents on Nov. 2, we, the American people, don't find out about them until Jan. 9 and that's from a news report. When the White House goes public and tells us about it, the only thing they talk about is the first batch at the Penn Biden Center. They don't tell us about the second batch that was found in the garage, in the adjacent room, even though they knew about it at the time," he told Bartiromo.

He asked why Democrats are in charge of finding crucial information and handing it over to the government, calling out former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's refusal to allow a third party source to introduce documents in the hearing on the Benghazi attack of Sep. 11, 2011.

5 MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN'S DELAWARE HOME, WHITE HOUSE LAWYER SAYS

"There's always this double standard and, frankly, that's why we've created this select committee to look into some of this disparate treatment we see in the way the Justice Department operates," he added.

Jordan weighed in on the Justice Department's alleged election interference over several recent election cycles, pointing to 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 for evidence.

"In 2016, they spy on Trump's campaign," he said. "In 2018, it's the Mueller investigation. In 2020, they suppress the Hunter Biden Story. In 2022, they raid the president's home 91 days before an election, but they don't tell us about Joe Biden's classified documents that they knew about prior to the election."

Jordan said special counsel investigations into Biden and Trump could also potentially sway the results of the 2024 presidential race and called for the FBI to "stay out of things" and "let the American people decide" who to elect as their representatives in Congress and as the president.

He said correcting the Justice Department begins with exposing its corruption, including sharing the stories of whistleblowers who call out the agency for attacking those who hold certain beliefs while ignoring those with others, including those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and those who participated in violent riots across the nation during the summer of 2020.

The select committee will also investigate Big Tech collusion with government agencies who allegedly targeted conservative groups, including pro-life activists, while harboring information on social media users.