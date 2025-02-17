Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Doctor Who' actor takes swipe at 'villain' Donald Trump during awards monologue

David Tennant compared Trump to movie characters like Beetlejuice and Nosferatu at the 2025 BAFTAs

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
David Tennant took multiple shots at President Donald Trump Sunday, comparing him to various movie villains during the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony.

The "Doctor Who" actor hosted the awards show for the second year in a row. While talking about this year’s film nominations during his opening monologue, Tennant described how the period movie "The Brutalist" was "a film about incredible architecture."

"In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in ‘The Apprentice,’" Tennant remarked, referencing the biographical drama starring Sebastian Stan as Trump.

David Tennant and Donald Trump

David Tennant referenced President Donald Trump during his monologue as the host of the 2025 BAFTA Awards. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images | Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'DOCTOR WHO' ACTOR SAYS HE WISHES WOMEN'S MINISTER DIDN'T 'EXIST' DURING SPEECH ON LGBTQ RIGHTS

He added, "Donald Trump, he says he hasn’t seen ‘The Apprentice,’ because it’s a [British rating] 15. It’s not on Nickelodeon. Donald Trump. I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times. It’s like Beetlejuice – I have summoned him. And talking of villains…"

Tennant went on to link Trump to Nosferatu from the 2024 Dracula film of the same name and Hugh Grant's character from the horror film "Heretic." 

It was later reported that the BBC edited some of Tennant’s jokes out of its broadcast of the award ceremony to keep the show at a two-hour length. Specifically, Tennant’s jab at Trump’s hair made it to air, but his comparison of Trump to Beetlejuice and other villains was left on the cutting room floor. 

The Apprentice film

Tennant referenced the 2024 film "The Apprentice" during his monologue. (The Everett Collection)

The BBC later uploaded a full version of Tennant’s monologue online.

A BBC spokesperson said, "The nature of the show is that it’s broadcast with a short delay, and edits have to be made due to time constraints."

Fox News Digital reached out to the BBC for additional comments.

HOLLYWOOD INSIDERS SAY TRUMP'S RETURN HAS A CHILLING EFFECT ON FILM INDUSTRY

David Tennant hosting the 2025 BAFTA Awards

Tennant performs on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.  (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Tennant also mocked Trump when he hosted the 2024 BAFTA Awards last year. 

"’Poor Things’ is nominated," Tennant said during his monologue. "‘Poor Things,’ ladies and gentlemen, where a child's brain is put into an adult's body. And later this year, one of those may even be re-elected president."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.