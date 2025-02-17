'Doctor Who' actor takes swipe at 'villain' Donald Trump during awards monologue

David Tennant took multiple shots at President Donald Trump Sunday, comparing him to various movie villains during the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony.

The "Doctor Who" actor hosted the awards show for the second year in a row. While talking about this year’s film nominations during his opening monologue, Tennant described how the period movie "The Brutalist" was "a film about incredible architecture."

"In fact, it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in ‘The Apprentice,’" Tennant remarked, referencing the biographical drama starring Sebastian Stan as Trump.

He added, "Donald Trump, he says he hasn’t seen ‘The Apprentice,’ because it’s a [British rating] 15. It’s not on Nickelodeon. Donald Trump. I’m worried. I’ve said his name three times. It’s like Beetlejuice – I have summoned him. And talking of villains…"

Tennant went on to link Trump to Nosferatu from the 2024 Dracula film of the same name and Hugh Grant's character from the horror film "Heretic."

It was later reported that the BBC edited some of Tennant’s jokes out of its broadcast of the award ceremony to keep the show at a two-hour length. Specifically, Tennant’s jab at Trump’s hair made it to air, but his comparison of Trump to Beetlejuice and other villains was left on the cutting room floor.

The BBC later uploaded a full version of Tennant’s monologue online.

A BBC spokesperson said, "The nature of the show is that it’s broadcast with a short delay, and edits have to be made due to time constraints."

Fox News Digital reached out to the BBC for additional comments.

Tennant also mocked Trump when he hosted the 2024 BAFTA Awards last year.

"’Poor Things’ is nominated," Tennant said during his monologue. "‘Poor Things,’ ladies and gentlemen, where a child's brain is put into an adult's body. And later this year, one of those may even be re-elected president."

