President-elect Donald Trump's victory sends Hollywood into tailspin

Former President Donald Trump has officially regained the Oval Office after being declared the president-elect following Tuesday's election.

Not only did Trump win the Electoral College, but also the popular vote.

The Hollywood elite are voicing their opinions - some in shambles, others rejoicing.

Christina Applegate

A dejected Christina Applegate took to social media to share her frustration with the results.

"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me," she wrote on X.

In an additional post, Applegate, who has battled breast cancer and has debilitating MS, said she was closing her X account, which she had used to interact with fans.

"Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick."

Cardi B

Cardi B, who campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris, said in a now-deleted Instagram Story, "This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes. That's what imma say," she said, referencing the recent natural disasters that caused destruction across the country."

In an additional Instagram Story, the rapper simply wrote, "I hate yall bad."

Lili Reinhart

"Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart spoke specifically to the women who have accused President-elect Trump of sexual assault. "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

John Cusack

Actor John Cusack voiced his disdain before the presidency had been called for Trump. "Harris may well come through Wisconsin Michigan and Pennsylvania - the fact that the country would choose to destroy itself by voting in a convicted felon rapist and Nazi is a sign of deep nihilism To put it mildly."

Chris Meloni

"Law & Order: SVU" actor Christopher Meloni chose to share a proverb to articulate his feelings. "Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people," it read.

"Americans, as a group, are not especially intelligent and can be readily entertained or fooled to produce a financial benefit for someone."

Bette Midler

Bette Midler, who is a known adversary of Trump, quoted American journalist, H.L. Mencken in a pointed statement.

"When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand. So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost... All the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre — the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum. The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men. As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, who has been campaigning for Trump, showing up at rallies and ripping his shirt to express support for the former president, took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the results.

"Believe it or not, brother, we’re more alike than we are different. This election season showed just how much we all care about where this country’s headed. Now that the votes are in, let’s remember—it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re all real Americans. It’s time to come together, talk with our neighbors and focus on what unites us. We all love this country, and we’re all in for building a better future. Love you all. HH"

Rob Schneider

Actor Rob Schneider posted to X a photograph of the Washington Monument with an American Flag waving beneath it.

"THERE WILL BE NO LATE NIGHT BALLOT DROP THIS YEAR… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN," he wrote. "THIS IS A LANDSLIDE VICTORY AND A MANDATE FOR OUR 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD J TRUMP."

John Rich

Country musician John Rich was concise with his post to X, writing, "WE WIN!! Thank you Lord!!"

50 CENT

50 Cent, who says he turned down $3 million to perform at a Trump rally earlier this year, took to Instagram to share photos of him and the new president-elect. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner s---. I still don’t know what’s going on," he added. "Congratulations!"

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban, the former Dallas Mavericks majority owner, also known for his time on television's "Shark Tank," congratulated the president-elect and his outspoken supporter, Elon Musk, for securing the Oval Office.

"Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square,"he wrote. "Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed."

Cuban made headlines days ago after he claimed during a visit on "The View" that Trump is "never" seen with "strong, intelligent women." He later apologized for the comments.

Dean Cain

Dean Cain, television's former "Superman," shared his excitement on social media. "It's a great night for America, and the world," he wrote in the early hours of Wednesday.