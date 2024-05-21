Trump campaign says it will sue 'The Apprentice' filmmakers: 'This garbage is pure fiction'

Former President Trump's team is preparing to file a lawsuit against the makers of a biopic about his career in the 1980s.

A spokesperson for Trump called "The Apprentice" – a 2024 film starring Sebastian Stan and directed by Ali Abbasi – a piece of "garbage" and "pure fiction."

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

"As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked," Cheung said.

The film centers on Trump's relationship with Roy Cohn, the McCarthy-era government lawyer who led investigations into suspected communists, portraying Cohn as a mentor for Trump in the hard-knocks world of New York City business and politics.

It includes a number of salacious and disturbing scenes involving Trump, Ivana Trump and other real-life figures.

"This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire," Cheung told Fox News Digital.

"Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people – they don’t talk about his success rate though, you know?" Abbasi told reporters Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Abbasi went on to claim he would be willing to privately screen the movie for Trump if the former president was open to it.

"I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening and have a chat afterwards, if that’s interesting to anyone at the Trump campaign," Abbasi said.