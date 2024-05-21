Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump campaign says it will sue 'The Apprentice' filmmakers: 'This garbage is pure fiction'

A spokesman for the Trump campaign called 'The Apprentice' a piece of 'pure fiction' filled with 'blatantly false assertions'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Former President Trump's team is preparing to file a lawsuit against the makers of a biopic about his career in the 1980s.

A spokesperson for Trump called "The Apprentice" – a 2024 film starring Sebastian Stan and directed by Ali Abbasi – a piece of "garbage" and "pure fiction."

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

"As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked," Cheung said.

Cannes The Apprentice

Cast members, producers and others attend a press conference for "The Apprentice" during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Julie Sebadelha/AFP via Getty Images)

The film centers on Trump's relationship with Roy Cohn, the McCarthy-era government lawyer who led investigations into suspected communists, portraying Cohn as a mentor for Trump in the hard-knocks world of New York City business and politics.

It includes a number of salacious and disturbing scenes involving Trump, Ivana Trump and other real-life figures.

Donald Trump waves while leaving Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Former President Trump waves while leaving Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan Ciminal Court. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

"This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire," Cheung told Fox News Digital.

Cannes The Apprentice

Martin Donovan, Maria Bakalova, Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan attend "The Apprentice" photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

"Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people – they don’t talk about his success rate though, you know?" Abbasi told reporters Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Abbasi went on to claim he would be willing to privately screen the movie for Trump if the former president was open to it.

"I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening and have a chat afterwards, if that’s interesting to anyone at the Trump campaign," Abbasi said. 

