©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Doctor gets to the 'meat' of a long and healthy life

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon argues 'we don't have an obesity problem, we have a muscle problem'

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Doctor says focus on this food group for longevity Video

Doctor says focus on this food group for longevity

Board-certified physician and bestselling 'Forever Strong' author Dr. Gabrielle Lyon shares her mission to highlight the importance of skeletal muscle health.

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is on a mission to bring attention to the importance of strength. The "health of skeletal muscle" is the "focal point" of health and wellness, Dr. Lyon said during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. 

Dr. Lyon is a board-certified physician and bestselling author of "Forever Strong," and she promotes the importance of a high-protein diet and resistance training through social media and on her podcast, "The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show."

Dr. Lyon is a fellowship-trained physician, and did additional education on nutrition when she completed a post-doc at Washington University in Saint Louis, "a combined nutritional science with geriatric training."

Dr. Lyon explained that she was frustrated with the misinformation online, especially around protein, which sparked her mission.

"I opened up my Instagram and there were individuals talking about how red meat was causing cancer and killing the planet. And as someone who has studied protein metabolism for years and also worked as a physician at the bedside of individuals and in nursing homes, I knew that the message that they were giving was... It's a matter of life or death." 

As a result, she felt a "responsibility" to start her medical podcast, "The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show," where she discusses a variety of health topics with experts.

"My desire is to have transparent conversations with world-class experts. Who are actually doing the job of moving the science. They are not influencers. They are qualified professionals and that's what we need to hear more of," Dr. Lyon said.

Dr. Lyon argued that there is a "global mistrust" of healthcare providers and science, and she hopes to improve that through the conversations she has on her podcast.

"We have to bring it back to the science," Dr. Lyon said of the importance of having experts on her show. "Here are a lot of good scientists and there is a lot of good science. People just have to learn how to integrate that and understand it." 

Dr. Lyon believes strength is the key to longevity. 

"If you want to live long, be strong. If you want to die early, plan on being weak," she said.

Dr. Lyon describes muscle as "the organ of longevity," and to maintain muscle, it must be trained through resistance training

"We don't have an obesity problem. What we really have is a muscle problem," Dr. Lyon claimed. 

Additionally, she said that muscle is not a luxury but rather a responsibility, and concluded that the way we age is "up to us."

How to improve your chances of living to 100? The secret is being strong, according to Dr. Lyon.

"Weakness kills," she said. "Both physical and mental weakness."

Dr. Lyon will be on Fox & Friends on Tuesday at 6:50 am ET. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a writer for Fox News Digital.